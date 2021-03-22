Asian-American woman punched in face while heading to rally in Manhattan

The 37-year-old woman was on her way to an Asian-American rally at the time of the attack.

Video Transcript

- 5:07, new this morning, the NYPD confirming yet another assault of an Asian-American woman. This taking place late yesterday morning in Manhattan. Police say the man in this video punched the victim twice in the face.

The 37-year-old woman was on her way to an Asian-American rally at the time of the attack. A sign that she was bringing to the rally was also stomped on and thrown in the garbage. The victim suffered a cut to her lip and a sprained ankle while chasing after the suspect.

5:08 now. Meanwhile, sources tell Eyewitness News the Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an unprovoked attack on a subway rider. mark Matthew was taken into custody and is charged with assault.

The incident happened Friday on a Northbound 1 train inside the Franklin and Varick Street Subway Station. Sources say Matthew yelled anti-Asian slurs and punched the victim in the head. The victim is in critical, but stable condition.

Recommended Stories

  • Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimes

    Six of the eight victims that an Atlanta area assailant gunned down this Tuesday night were Asian women, but whether those shootings will be prosecuted as hate crimes remains unknown as investigations continue.Why it matters: "As the debate over what legally qualifies as anti-Asian bias unfolds, the community is grappling with the reality that the law is simply not designed to account for many of the ways in which Asian-Americans experience racism," the New York Times writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was charged with murder this week after confessing that he killed eight people in shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area.Local law enforcement says it is still too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Long told investigators that he had a sex addiction and he saw the spas as a "temptation he wanted to eliminate."The big picture: The FBI describes federal hate crimes as a "criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity."Attacks on against Asians and Asian Americans have been on the rise, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, noting anti-Asian hate crimes rose 149% last year. Stop AAPI Hate received nearly 3,800 self-reported incidents from March 19 last year to Feb. 2. But, but, but: "Many incidents have either not led to arrests or have not been charged as hate crimes, making it difficult to capture with reliable data the extent to which Asian-Americans are being targeted," the Times writes.Experts told the Times it is difficult to prosecute attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community because there's no universal anti-Asian symbol that clearly demonstrates a racist motive — such as a noose or a swastika."Proving a hate crime isn’t just about the identity of the victims but also the suspect’s motives and state of mind — specifically, whether an accused assailant targeted people because of their race and gender or other characteristics covered by state and federal hate-crime statutes," the Wall Street Journal writes.What they're saying: David Barkley, senior Southeast counsel for the Anti-Defamation League, told AJC that Georgia's hate crime law adopted by state lawmakers last year protects categories including race, gender, religion and national origin. Since Long said his “sex addiction” provoked the attacks, and if it’s proven that he specifically targeted women, that would constitute a hate crime under the gender provision, according to Barkley.Go deeper: Atlanta shooting tests Georgia's new hate crime lawMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In photos: Protesters rally against anti-Asian hate in Atlanta and across U.S. after spa killings

    Protesters have been holding massive demonstrations and vigils across the U.S. over the weekend in response to the fatal spa shootings in the Atlanta metropolitan area in Georgia.The big picture: Those in attendance rallied to denounce a surge in violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans and honor the eight people who lost their lives in last week's Atlanta attacks, including six women of Asian descent.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeI’m at a vigil in downtown Des Moines to remember the victims of the Atlanta shooting. “We will not flee,” said Nu Huynh, president of Iowa Asian Alliance. pic.twitter.com/4IMRNxgVZw— Linh Ta (@linhmaita) March 21, 2021 Demonstrators rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in a show of support for AAPI communities March 20. A 21-year-old white man was charged with murder last week, but local law enforcement say it's too early to call the shootings a hate crime. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images A vigil in Columbus, Ohio, on March 20 for the victims of the spa shootings. Over 183 organizations have joined AAPI groups in calling for $300 million to address anti-Asian violence. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Protesters at the Stop AAPI Hate Rally outside the Georgia State Capitol building March 20. Asian Americans also face discrimination in sports, with stereotypes depicting Asians as nerds, emasculating Asian men and fetishizing Asian women as submissive, Axios' Shawna Chen and Russell Contreras report. Photo: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images A Stop Asian Hate candlelight vigil in a city park of Alhambra, Los Angeles County, California, March 20. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images The Atlanta March 20 march In solidarity with the Asian community. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Medic Frankie Laguna before the Atlanta march. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators at the Atlanta rally on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock addressing protesters in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators marching in Atlanta March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Protesters marching in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Wanqi Dong gets emotional while listening to speakers after the march in Atlanta on March 20. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images Demonstrators attending a vigil at Union Square in New York City to mourn on March 19 the Atlanta shooting victims. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via GettyActress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio— Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021 Proud to attend Houston's Stop Asian Hate Vigil and Rally. Diversity is our strength. Thanks for hosting @OCAHouston. pic.twitter.com/zUbBCKkA9e— Robert O'Brien (@LightsOutTnight) March 21, 2021 .⁦@SenatorWarnock⁩ and I addressed today’s rally in Atlanta to mourn the victims of this week’s massacre and to express our love and support for the Asian-American community in Georgia and nationwide. Gratitude to the organizers. pic.twitter.com/kG6GMju7wz— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 20, 2021 Scenes from the #StopAAPIHate rally in downtown Atlanta this afternoon, where several hundred are gathered and @RevDrBarber is currently giving remarks. pic.twitter.com/hohcCYfWOY— Maya King (@mayaaking) March 20, 2021 “We’re tokens we’re trophies, until we’re targets and scapegoats.”Demonstrators gathered for a Stop AAPI Hate Rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday after a shooting at 2 spas killed 8 people earlier this week #StopAsianHate📽️ @nicole_craine pic.twitter.com/WsCjHKceMn— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 20, 2021 Go deeper: Biden addresses Asian discrimination: "Our silence is our complicity"Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images and further details on protests and vigils in U.S. cities.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sandra Oh makes impassioned speech at Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh

    ‘I am proud to be Asian. I belong here,’ said Killing Eve star

  • Watch Sandra Oh speak out against Asian hate at Pittsburgh rally

    "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally Saturday in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood, where she spoke out against the recent spate of attacks against Asians.

  • David Dobrik steps down from his photo app Dispo amid a growing backlash over a rape allegation against a former Vlog Squad member

    Dobrik has stepped down from Dispo, which he cofounded. A statement said the goal was not to "distract from the company's growth."

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • Prince Harry Says Princess Diana's Death "Left a Huge Hole" Inside of Him

    He discussed the pain of his mom's passing in a letter to children who lost parents to COVID-19.

  • Disabled Asian man's car set on fire in Redwood City

    A Redwood City Fire Department arson investigator says an accelerate was used to intentionally set the car on fire. Police are looking for the man pictured on a bike.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 21st, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $59,000 levels would support the broader market.

  • Brooklyn resident, 90, has contagious Brazilian variant of COVID-19, Cuomo says

    NEW YORK — The first New York case of the Brazilian coronavirus variant was found in an elderly Brooklyn resident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The Brazilian variant is more easily transmitted and can cause more severe illness in those who are infected, researchers say. The Brooklyn patient is in their 90s and has “no travel history,” Cuomo said. The case was discovered at Mount Sinai ...

  • Julia Letlow wins special election to replace her late husband in Congress

    Her husband, Luke Letlow, died in December after battling Covid-19.

  • Angels' Albert Pujols plays all nine innings, hits home run against Padres

    Angels 41-year-old slugger Albert Pujols hits his first home run of the spring while becoming the first roster regular to play a full nine innings.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Her Sweatpants New Life With Green Strappy Heels & This Cozy Styling Hack

    If you're looking for a new way to style your sweatpants, Sarah Jessica Parker has the perfect hack.

  • Japan charges Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail

    Japanese prosecutors charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, Monday in the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon, while he was out on bail. Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.

  • Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

    Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety. Mayor Dan Gelber told an emergency meeting of the city commission that all manner of out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, not just college students, were filling the streets since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an "oasis of freedom" from coronavirus restrictions.

  • In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said Sunday that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America's longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance. President Joe Biden said last week in an ABC News interview that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

  • ‘An all-hands moment’: Republicans are rallying behind new voting limits

    From statehouses to Washington, the fight over who can vote and how — often cast as "voting integrity" — has galvanized a Republican Party in search of unifying mission in the post-Trump era.

  • Thousands rally against Asian hate as family, friends remember Georgia shooting victims

    As thousands of people gather across the country to honor the eight victims of the Georgia spa shootings and protest Asian hate, family and friends of the victims are remembering the lives lost. Mark Strassmann reports.

  • Palestinians expand vaccination campaign after UN shipment

    The Palestinian Health Ministry began administering the first doses of coronavirus vaccines it received from the global COVAX initiative to health care workers and older residents in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Sunday. The World Health Organization and its partners running the United Nations COVAX program delivered 61,400 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, whereas 21,300 were shipped to the blockaded, Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

  • Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner

    A Good Samaritan was attacked while trying to stop a group of teenagers from harassing an Asian American owner of a laundromat in Brooklyn.