Asian woman attacked on way to protest against hate crimes
The 37-year-old mother was leaving a rally at Union Square with her young daughter at the time of the attack.
The 37-year-old mother was leaving a rally at Union Square with her young daughter at the time of the attack.
An unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a 69-year-old Asian woman in a Daly City, California neighborhood last week. The footage shows the woman walking along Sierravista and Norwood around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday when a man came running at her, according to ABC's Dion Lim. A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City.
This comes after John Oliver called her out for past statements on HBO's Last Week Tonight.
Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney's west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. "This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament. Australia's coal exports were disrupted, as the deluge shut rail lines into the port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.
TLDR: Click here to shop the 2021 Violet Grey Violet Box or just take a peek at all the goods. If your skin-care routine clocks in at a formidable 11 on a scale of 1-10, then keep reading. Luxe beauty site Violet Grey is reprising its blockbuster box of top products, and dare we say, they’ve outdone themselves. Today, the Los Angeles-based retailer has unveiled its spring Violet Box, which features $791 worth of best-of-the-best goods handpicked from the Violet Grey team. What’s inside? Highly coveted brands including Augustinus Bader, Westman Atelier, Leonor Greyl, Koh Gen Do, and more. Retailing for $375, it’s still quite a pretty penny to shell out on products — but if you were planning on spending that on a handful of hyper-luxe goods, may as well get a sweet deal while you’re at it, right? Past boxes have consistently sold out within 24 hours of hitting the website, so if you’re ready to drop some cash (or split the cost among fellow beauty-loving friends), we suggest you act fast. Shop the box below, and peruse the à la carte products if you miss your chance on the epic bundle. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Luka Doncic scored 37 points in three quarters, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-92 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, DorianFinney-Smith added 13 and Kristaps Porzingis 12 for the Mavericks. ''We shifted our concentration onto our defensive game plan, our offensive gameplay and unconditionally helping each other out there and turning the attention away from the officials,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.
Volkanovski's fight with Ortega, originally scheduled to be the co-main event on March 27 in Las Vegas, will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The UFC is yet to announce a new date for the bout. Volkanovski, 32, said he tested negative before leaving Australia and before entering the UFC bubble but returned a positive result in the latest round of testing.
Bryce Harper drove to the game in his uniform but needed to stop for some gas.
U.S. home sales dropped to a six-month low in February amid cold weather in many parts of the country and record low supply, and a rebound could be muted by rising mortgage rates as well as higher house prices. Still, the report from the National Association of Realtors on Monday showed robust demand, with houses only staying on the market for a record-low 20 days after being listed. "We think severe winter weather depressed sales in February," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Messi overtook Xavi as Barcelona’s record appearance maker as he played his 768th game for the club.
Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week
Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus. Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care. "The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide." BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersAmerica's falling fertility rate
It was a virtual, star-studded affair on Saturday as Verzuz hosted the Wu-Tang family for it’s latest battle royale, featuring […]
A top federal appeals court has upheld the terrorism conviction of the wife of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria and likely died in an airstrike, authorities said Monday. In a decision from March 9, the Federal Court of Justice upheld the conviction of the woman, Omaima A., for membership in a terrorist organization as well as charges of failing to properly care for her children, weapons offenses and aiding in the enslavement of a Yazidi girl. In its decision, the Karlsruhe-based court said it had found no legal errors were made by the Hamburg state court in its October conviction of the woman, who was 36 at the time.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has officially released the name of a single mother who was hit and killed by suspected street racers last week. Colleen Wong, 57, was stopped at an intersection near West Vanowen Street at around 4 p.m. on March 19 when a speeding car lost control and crashed into her vehicle, according to KTLA. The Los Angeles Police Department suspected two or three cars were involved in a street race at Valley Circle that day.
The closure comes after a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver reported shortly after 8 a.m., with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.
Police said they’re still looking for the man.
A look at the Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL draft needs after first wave of NFL free agency
"A person's harsh look or an underhanded comment would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture."
Bravo is just the best. Might need to trade in the Housewives for "Below Deck" soon...