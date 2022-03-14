Asian American woman was punched more than 100 times in Yonkers attack captured on video

YONKERS — A Yonkers man was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime after he allegedly cursed at a 67-year-old Asian American woman, punched her more than 100 times, stomped on her seven times and spit on her in an attack that was captured on video, the police said.

The suspect, Tammel Esco, 42, used the word “Asian” when he cursed at the woman before attacking her on Friday, according to Yonkers police, and he is also charged with one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime. Surveillance video captured the violence, which lasted more than 90 seconds as the woman was beaten to the ground and left there inside her building as the assailant walked out afterward.

The attack unfolded amid a rise in hate crimes and attacks on people of Asian descent around the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including many in the New York City area.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said in a statement.

“Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city," Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement. "I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets. I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Esco, whose criminal record includes previous felony convictions, was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Saturday. He is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail and is due back in court on March 25.

The victim, who is of Asian descent, suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain, the police said, adding that she was stable and recovering in a hospital.

On Friday, at 6:11 p.m., the police responded to an apartment building for several reports of a dispute. Police did not reveal the building's location, other than that it is in the Third Precinct, which covers the southwest corner of the city.

Officers found the woman with severe facial injuries in the building vestibule, and she was taken to a trauma center. The suspect was found outside the building and taken into custody without incident, the police said.

Esco was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. The police investigation continued and, on Monday, he was charged via superseding felony complaint in Yonkers Criminal Court with those charges as hate crimes, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

The Yonkers woman was returning home and saw the suspect in front of the building, according to police. As she walked past him, he cursed at her.

The victim ignored his comment and entered the vestibule. She was trying to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor, the police said. He then stood over her and punched her in the head and face multiple times.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said, “Our hearts are broken for the victim," adding that “we also understand that many in the community may experience fear and trauma as a result of this incident. We will continue our work with our community and government partners throughout the county to provide support for the community, by offering training and outreach on hate and bias offenses in local schools, senior centers and other community organizations.”

Esco is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, which declined to comment.

Esco spent more than two years in prison from 2011 to 2013 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, a felony, after stabbing his daughter's mother in their Yonkers apartment in 2010, court records show.

Before that he was sentenced to a year in custody after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from a 2009 arrest.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal, and the Times-Herald Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tammel Esco charged in Yonkers attack on Asian American woman