An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

Mary Meisenzahl
Chick-fil-A
A Chick-fil-A. Getty

  • A woman in Houston says Chick-fil-A listed her name as "China" on her receipt.

  • Chick-fil-A said that it was a misunderstanding and that the restaurant operator had offered an apology.

  • The customer told Insider she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously.

Tina went to Chick-fil-A in Houston on March 22 to pick up food ahead of the dinner rush. She gave her order to the employee at the drive-thru, who also took down her name and put it in the iPad ordering system.

When she got her receipt, she was shocked to find that her name was listed not as Tina but as "China."

CFA_Receipt_blur
The receipt Chick-fil-A gave Tina. Insider

As Tina, whose last name is withheld for privacy reasons, read the receipt, it clicked.

"Then it dawned on me," she told Insider, explaining that it didn't feel like a simple misunderstanding to her.

"I always make a point to say 'tee-na,' especially when wearing my mask," she said, emphasizing the two syllables of her name. She had also scanned her app for the order, which she said showed the worker her name.

Tina said she was surprised and hurt when she saw the name on her receipt.

"I'd hope that they are educated and I wouldn't have to deal with this," Tina said. She estimated that she had been to this location dozens of times.

That night she filled out a feedback form at the urging of friends, and she received an email from the location's general manager the next day.

"We want our customers to have a great experience, but it sounds like that didn't happen this time. We know we can't undo what happened, but we'd love another chance to get it right. I spoke with my team members from that shift and they informed me that they misheard 'Tina' as 'China' and that it had nothing to do with your ethnicity," said the email, seen by Insider. The manager wrote that they took the issue seriously and offered her a free meal to replace the one she'd purchased.

"You hear about it in the news, you see it, but I didn't think this would happen to me, especially not in Houston," Tina told Insider. "I don't care about free stuff, I just want them to take corrective action."

Tina emailed the manager back, asking for clarification on how the misunderstanding could have occurred given the difference between her name and the name that appeared on the receipt. She also said that the interaction was face-to-face with the employee, not through an intercom system.

"I would think [Chick-fil-A] would be more sensitive and take it more seriously," Tina told Insider. "I don't want to get anyone fired, I just want to know that they're doing something."

Chick-fil-A said that the employee had misheard the name in the loud outdoor setting and that the employee felt terrible about the misunderstanding.

"Chick-fil-A strives to be a welcoming environment for all and believes racism has no place in society. It is our understanding that this is a case of a restaurant Team Member misunderstanding a guest's name. But that does not negate the impact of the words or the experience of our guest. We sincerely apologize for any harm caused by this incident," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Insider in an email.

The spokesperson also told Insider that the restaurant operator had formally apologized.

Tina told Insider she'd be satisfied if Chick-fil-A were to tell her that it planned to "offer more training and reassure that they'll do more."

Later, Tina received an email and a voicemail from the location's general manager. The email, viewed by Insider, said that the employee had heard the name wrong. "Please remember that most of our employees are young and do not recognize how something as simple as putting the wrong name can cause a catastrophe such as this and ultimately hurt the feelings of valued customers," it said.

In Tina's response, she let the company know that she was still not satisfied, and she related her experience to what Asian Americans have experienced across the country.

"Given the recent rise in Asian hate crimes, discrimination against the Asian community, and especially with CFA being headquartered in Atlanta where the recent shooting took place - I would hope that CFA would take this seriously," she wrote.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

