Asian Americans least likely to feel satisfied with their salary, new survey shows

Most Asian Americans do not feel satisfied with their salary, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a nationally representative panel of randomly selected adults in the U.S., surveyed nearly 6,000 workers, 5,188 of whom are not self-employed, from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2023.

The study, “How Americans View Their Jobs,” explored how American workers, including white, Black, Hispanic and Asian employees, feel about their current jobs and their experiences in the workplace. It included a total sample size of 259 Asian American workers who are primarily English-speaking adults.

The survey found that only about half of U.S. workers are extremely or very satisfied with their job overall and that less than half expressed high levels of satisfaction with opportunities for skills development and promotion.

The study also indicated that older workers and those with higher family incomes have more positive views of their jobs, while four-in-10 workers (39%) say their career is extremely or very important to their overall identity.

For Asian Americans specifically, only 28% workers say they are extremely or very satisfied with how much they are paid, the lowest percentage among all racial groups.

Asians are also the racial group with the lowest percentage of respondents who say that their contributions are valued a fair amount and that they are highly satisfied with their relationship with their boss.

Moreover, only 60% of Asian workers said they can be themselves at work all or most of the time, with 25% having been discriminated against in the workplace due to their race or ethnicity.

As for safety conditions in the workplace, most Asian workers believe their workplaces to be safe, with only 13% of workers noting that the safety and health conditions at their workplace are fair or poor.

There are nearly 20 million Asian American citizens residing in the U.S., with 8.8 million of them in the workforce.

They are overrepresented in both low-paying occupations, such as manicurists and cooks, and in high-paying professions, including technical fields.

While these experiences vary in some aspects by gender, age and income, Pew Research Center notes that they were not able to analyze Asian adults separately when looking at specific categories, such as gender, due to the relatively small sample size.

The researchers also noted that English-speaking Asian adults may not be representative of the overall Asian adult population.

