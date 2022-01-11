Asian Best owner will not be charged in 'justifiable homicide' that closed his store

York City Police said no charges will be filed in a shooting at the now-closed Asian Best restaurant where a man who was trying to rob a store clerk was killed.

According to a news release, city police consulted with the York County District Attorney's Office before determining no charges were warranted.

Rickey Cox Jr., 33, of Manchester was shot at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant on Jan. 4. Cox died at the scene.

This was the first homicide of 2022 in the county.

The incident has been ruled a justifiable homicide. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

The restaurant closed one day after the shooting, as the owner feared for his family's safety.

Since the closing, a GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000 to help support the family in the aftermath of the incident.

