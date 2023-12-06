Asian Bistro opens in Shelby

Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea is open for business.

Located on West Warren Street at the Rail Trail Boardwalk, the restaurant offers a delectable variety of Asian-inspired dishes.

If you’re craving Bahn mi, a Vietnamese sandwich; Thai-style pork jerky; ramen; or pork shumai, Chinese steamed dumplings, it’s now all available in Shelby.

Owner, Nuntapon Green, who goes by the nickname “Oh,” grew up in Bangkok, Thailand, and after meeting and marrying her husband, a Cleveland County native, she moved to North Carolina in 2009.

“My passion is food,” Green said. “I like to make my own recipes.”

She started out selling bubble tea at Sweet House Bakery on Marion Street and then moved into Shelby restaurant, Khop Khun Taste of Thailand, where Greene operated Bon Appetea, a bubble tea and dessert business.

Owner Nuntapon Green makes bubble tea Friday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2023, at Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea on West Warren Street in Shelby.

Now, she has taken the leap to run her own business on West Warren Street and is one of six woman-run businesses at the Rail Trail Boardwalk shops.

Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea opened several weeks ago and offers fresh new flavors, a fusion of cultures and a variety of dishes not found anywhere else in town.

Green said she does research on recipes and then adapts them to make them her own. She likes to combine Thai, Vietnamese and other Asian favorites to offer a unique menu of various rice, ramen and noodle dishes.

Owner Nuntapon Green works in the kitchen Friday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2023, at Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea on West Warren Street in Shelby.

“Whatever the customer likes,” she said. “They can have many choices.”

Green said everything made in her kitchen is fresh and made in-house.

“We’re trying to bring new things in town,” she said. “Some of our food you might not see anywhere else.”

She said she hopes people will be “risk takers” and open to trying new things.

In addition to Bahn mi, steamed pork shumai, dumplings, Thai-style pork jerky with sticky rice, ramen, soups, and other noodle and rice dishes, the restaurant sells specialty milk teas imported from Thailand, smoothies and freshly squeezed lemonade.

Green said they’ll continue to add new items, such as Thai desserts and seasonal drinks.

“We also have tofu options for vegetarians,” she said.

The exterior of Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea on West Warren Street in Shelby.

The menu can be found on Facebook at Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea NC or people can visit the restaurant and see a paper menu or scan a barcode. In the future, there will be options to place orders online and curbside pickup.

Green said they have catering options and people can sit down and consult with Asian Bistro to create a customized order. Next month, Green plans to offer an option where people can order from a lunchbox menu and either have it delivered within a 3-mile radius, or people can pick it up.

“I don’t want people to get bored eating the same things,” Green said. “If you want Thai food you go to a Thai restaurant, if you want Vietnamese, you go to a Vietnamese place, but if you come here, you get a little bit of everything.”

In addition to crafting unique dishes, she wants to share Asian culture and food with the community.

Green said people can visit the Rail Trail Boardwalk to meet all their needs. They can shop at the two boutiques, get sweets from Sweet House Bakery, coffee from the soon-to-open Hive Coffee, and food from Asian Bistro or T’s Tiny Cafe.

She said with all that the six shops offer, she hopes the Boardwalk will become a landmark in Shelby. With the first phase of the Carolina Harmony Trail completed a short walk away and the second phase planned directly in front of the Rail Trail Boardwalk, Green said it is the perfect location to grab a drink or a bite to eat after walking the trail.

Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 704-885-5811 for more information or to place an order.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby welcomes restaurant with Thai and Vietnamese inspired menu