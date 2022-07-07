Asian business owners targeted by South American crime group in central Indiana, police say

Two men believed to be part of a South American theft ring were busted after a home burglary in Fishers, Indiana, on the night of July 4.

The incident occurred at a property in the 15600 block of Allistair Drive near 104th Street and Cyntheanne Road at around 10:30 p.m, according to reports.

Charly Sneider Benavides Mayorga, 34, and Jhon Jairo Munoz Lopera, 33, were reportedly found running away from the home but were eventually caught. Mayorga was bitten by K-9 Officer Rexo and sustained minor injuries.

“All of a sudden I heard the cops yelled to this guy to freeze and in my sunroom I saw the shadow of the guy with his hands up,” resident Lance Stella told FOX 59. “That’s when I turned the corner and looked eye to eye with this guy and thought, this guy’s about to come into my house.”

Both suspects reportedly carried multiple fake IDs: Mayorga had a Buenos Aires driver’s license, a Colombian passport and a Venezuelan ID card, while Lopera had a Spanish driver’s license, a Colombian passport and a New York ID card.

The men are believed to be from New York. Police said they may be part of a South American theft ring that has been going after high-end homes and Asian business owners in Indiana’s Hamilton and Marion Counties.

During Tuesday’s operation, police reportedly found a laundry bag nearby that had 13 designer purses or wallets, two designer belts, paper envelopes that contained business information and about $2,400 in cash. The designer items were worth approximately $26,000.

The alleged group’s attacks reportedly started as early as February. That month, a similar burglary occurred in Hamilton Proper, located some seven miles from the latest incident.

“It appears to be a theft group, South American Theft Group (SATG),” officer Jessica Stout said in March. “They’re groups that are formed in South America, a lot of times in Colombia, and they’re actually educated on how to commit these types of burglaries.”

The perps typically targeted high-end residences, attacking at night during the homeowners’ evening shifts. They allegedly used rental cars and parked near their target locations.

Mayorga and Lopera have been charged with burglary, theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of false government identification. They are currently being held at Hamilton County Jail.

Featured Image via FOX 59