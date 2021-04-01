Asian Canadian Manager Gets Coffee Thrown at Her in Racially Motivated Attack

A 74-year-old woman has been arrested following an assault of a coffee shop manager in Steveston Richmond, Canada. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Monday when Nikki, a manager at Rocanini Coffee Roasters, was allegedly assaulted with racial slurs and coffee by a couple who failed to follow COVID-19 guidelines of the establishment, reported Global News. In a two-part video series posted on Reddit, a man in a blue sweater can be seen bringing in a patio table from outside of the coffee shop and putting it in a corner of the store, pulling over chairs for him and his wife. There were already chairs and tables put in certain places to maintain social distancing but were already taken by other customers, Nikki told Global News. A vacated table was sanitized and the couple refused the invitation to sit at a new location. The couple was asked again to change seats so they were not blocking the restroom, a Reddit user wrote, according to the Daily Hive. The situation escalated when the couple refused to move. The man dumped his mocha on the floor and left. His wife followed shortly after but not before throwing her cup at the manager. “And then followed by the lady, and I was shocked, standing over here, when the lady passed by me she poured the leftover (coffee on) my face and said something like, ‘F*ck you, Chinese,’ those kinds of things,” Nikki said. She followed the couple out to their car, turning the camera on to record them as they attempted to leave. “What did you say? What did you say?” Nikki can be heard saying in the video. The man turned around and told Nikki to “let it go.” He defended her further, saying she was “not well.” As the man was getting into the vehicle, he can be heard saying “f**king Chinese" twice, and claiming that Nikki was carrying COVID-19. Richmond RCMP arrested the woman but no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing. “We want to make it clear that hate has no place in Richmond and Richmond RCMP will give every allegation of these a full investigation with proper oversight,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said. “I want to reassure the public that any investigation with potential hate-motivated undertones will be given our full attention and oversight,” Chief Superintendent Ng said. Nikki wants everyone to be kinder to each other and to be alert. “I want to bring the awareness, to alert people, be careful these days, you never know who’s going to do whatever to you,” she said. There have been over 1,100 attacks against Asian Canadians since the COVID-19 pandemic began, NextShark previously reported. In the report released by the Chinese Canadian National Council (CCNC), 73.4% of reports involved verbal harassment and 10.7% were cases of physical force, aggression or unwanted physical contact. Feature Image via Mr_Jihen

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Rapper Brittanya Karma Passes Away at 29 From COVID-19

Sumo Wrestler Becomes One of Japan's Youngest COVID-19 Deaths at 28

Massive Kite Pulls 3-Year-Old Girl High Into the Air During Kite Festival in Taiwan

Lunar New Year Stamp Called Out for Being ‘Culturally Inappropriate’