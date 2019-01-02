How Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8025) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Anyone researching Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8025) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from 8025’s beta value

With a beta of 1.01, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. If the future looks like the past, we could therefore consider it likely that the stock price will experience share price volatility that is roughly similar to the overall market. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) fares in that regard, below.

How does 8025’s size impact its beta?

Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$273m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it’s a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Asian Capital Resources (Holdings) has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn’t tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you’re looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. In order to fully understand whether 8025 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Asian Capital Resources (Holdings)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

