Asian Clerk Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in Maryland Convenience Store

A convenience store clerk was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Fort Washington, Maryland earlier this week. The incident, which left family members in shock, occurred at Food Zone in the 12500 block of Livingston Road before 1:04 p.m. on Monday.

Prelim: At approximately 1:04 PM officers responded to the location for the report of a robbery. Once on scene, they located an adult male suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 18, 2021

John Woo Young Jang, 66, of Laurel, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Washington Post. Initial investigation revealed he was shot while someone tried to rob the store. Jang's family was reportedly too torn over the incident. Customers who became his friends were in disbelief, according to FOX 5. On Thursday, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that four suspects have been identified and charged over the incident. They are Quasean Reeves, 27; Andron Wood, 37; Keionta Hagens, 40; and Thaddeus Lamont Wills, 47. The suspects are facing first-degree murder and related charges. A court commissioner ordered Reeves and Wood to be held without bond, while Wills and Hagens are already on a no-bond status in Charles County. Anyone with information related to the crime is urged to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Feature Images via FOX 5

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Singer Tiffany Young’s Tour Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sisters Visiting Parents in Illinois Pass Away After Car Crash

Chinese American Communities in New Jersey Donate Over $30,000 to Fight Coronavirus

Japanese Store in California Gets Bomb Threat If It Doesn't 'Go Back to Japan'