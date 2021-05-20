Asian Commodities-Linked Stocks Slide as China Talks Prices Down

1 / 2

Asian Commodities-Linked Stocks Slide as China Talks Prices Down

Kurt Schussler
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Companies linked to commodities led declines in Asian stocks for a second day amid growing global concerns over inflation and rumblings by the Chinese government about climbing materials prices.

Australian miner BHP Group Ltd. and Korean steelmaker Posco were among the biggest drags on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Thursday. Energy fell the most among the regional benchmark’s 11 industry groups, as stocks including PetroChina Co. and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. tumbled 5%-10%.

Metal prices tumbled in overnight sessions on Chinese exchanges, with iron ore dropping 6.5% and and coking coal sliding 7.5%. Oil futures steadied after sliding about 3% Wednesday on inflation fears as well as hopes for a new Iran nuclear deal.

The rapid downturn comes just weeks after major investment banks and trading houses including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group boldly forecasted the start a new era of booming raw material markets.

Even with the recent declines, materials stocks are still the biggest gainers on Asia’s key stock index this year, up more than 9%, with energy stocks at No. 3 with a 6% gain. Hopes for economic reopenings had driven economically sensitive stocks and commodities higher until the price concerns flared up last week.

The Chinese government has helped pour cold water on those rallies this week. Commodity supplies should be ensured and there needs to be efforts to prevent rising prices from being passed on to consumers, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

“Commodity inflation has pushed China to meaningfully slow credit growth this year and implement non-monetary measures designed to slow construction capex growth, one of the main drivers for materials demand,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Philip Gibbs wrote in a note. “Traditionally, this has been a bearish signal for commodity stocks.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection

    The legislation, which would create a commission with subpoena power, now heads to the Senate.

  • Best Oil ETFs for Q3 2021

    Oil exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer direct access to the oil market by tracking the price of oil as a commodity. This approach is different from investing in funds that own a portfolio of oil stocks.

  • Vodafone Drops on Network Investment Plan’s Cash Flow Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc shares fell as much as 8.3% after Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s strategy showed higher capital expenditure on network investments will hit free cash flow.Although Read’s message is “spend more to grow more,” the “prospect of the improved growth may take longer for investors to absorb,” said Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith.Vodafone said it can increase margins in the medium-term and guided for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases between 15 billion and 15.4 billion euros ($18.8 billion) in 2022, with adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.Organic service revenue rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter versus an average analyst estimate of 0.4% compiled by Bloomberg.Key InsightsRead wants to do more with less. He’s sold some of the telecom group’s farther-flung units like New Zealand while cutting costs and consolidating operations in Europe and Africa.The centerpiece of this asset-squeezing strategy has been carving out and listing Vodafone’s masts in the form of Vantage Towers AG, which reported earnings in line with guidance on Monday.The Newbury, England-based telecom group will focus on fixed and mobile connectivity in Europe, and mobile data and payments in Africa, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That will mean upgrading fixed and wireless networks.In Africa, the group had 84.9 million data users and mobile money platform M-Pesa handled 15.2 billion transactions in 2021, an increase of 25%.Vodafone has been the subject of press reports and speculation about potential consolidation deals as rivals around Europe merge: Liberty Global Plc is set to combine its U.K. operations with Telefonica SA’s O2, while Spanish rival Masmovil Ibercom SA is snapping up Euskaltel SA.Market ContextVodafone shares have risen 5.4% in the 12 months to Tuesday versus a 13.1% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index.Of 26 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 23 rate Vodafone buy, 1 hold and 2 sell.Get MoreStatementNOTE, May 17: Vantage Towers FY Adj. EBITDA AL EU524M Vs. EU513M Y/yNOTE, Apr. 30: Ethiopia Pledges to Allow Mobile Money for New Telecom Entrants(Updates with analyst reaction, shares, and M-Pesa details)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Rises With Industrial Metals as Supply Risks Buoy Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rose toward a record as the potential for tighter regulation and higher taxes in Chile fuel concerns about the long-term supply outlook, while zinc jumped amid speculation about disruptions to Chinese output.The world’s biggest copper producer just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing. The makeup is likely to leave miners facing tougher rules around the environment and mineral rights, and it could add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in the global industry. In Peru, the leading presidential candidate wants to impose a tax on copper sales.That’s adding to concerns about tight supply as demand surges. More immediately, the threat of labor disruptions hangs over the market after BHP Group requested a mediation process to avert a strike at a remote operations center in Santiago that serves Escondida and Spence copper mines.A high royalty tax could choke off investment, posing a risk of further reduction in a global mine-project pipeline that already “looks quite empty,” Bank of America Corp. analysts including Michael Widmer said in a note.Copper had stumbled with other industrial materials after climbing to a record last week as China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears of global inflation. Citigroup Inc. recommended buying on the dips as Beijing could “easily run out of options” to contain costs without making a U-turn in the ongoing domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes.“We do not foresee such a U-turn any time soon given the strategic priority of these agendas,” analysts including Tracy Liao, wrote in a note. The country’s measures to rein in prices appear “temporary,” with a potential exhaustion of policy options likely resulting in another round of commodity price rallies, fueled by solid end-use global demand and continued domestic supply curbs in some commodities, they wrote.Zinc surged to the highest since June 2018 amid speculation that smelters in China’s Yunnan province are reducing output due to a power shortage, according to Li Wenchang, an analyst with researcher Mysteel. Major smelters were asked to cut power consumption by 10%, which may lead to about 10% of refined zinc capacity being cut, according to estimate from Beijing Antaike Information Development Co.Yunnan’s monthly refined zinc output was about 75,000 tons, according to Antaike. China’s monthly output is around 600,000 tons. The Yunnan provincial development and reform commission didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Copper rose as much as 1.5% to $10,525 a metric ton before settling at $10,405 at 5:54 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc gained as much as 3.1% to $3,108.50 and nickel climbed as much as 1.7%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesian Travel Startup Considers $2 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian online travel company Tiket.com is exploring going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company as it seeks to expand its business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The startup is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, which is valued at more than $1 billion and owned by diversified Indonesian conglomerate Djarum Group, they said.The startup may also pursue a traditional initial public offering, a merger or an acquisition to expand, the people said. Negotiations between the two firms aren’t finalized and it’s possible discussions may not result in a deal, they said.Tiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or initial public offerings to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Indonesian rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Li and Peter Thiel.As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, the people said. Representatives of Tiket, Goldman and COVA Acquisition declined to comment.Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. Djarum acquired Tiket in 2017 and put it under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights, trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.Tiket’s sales of plane tickets and hotel bookings surged more than 300% in the first three months of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, when business was hurt by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company’s press release in April.Djarum is led by Michael Bambang Hartono and his younger brother Robert Budi Hartono, who inherited a clove cigarette manufacturing business from their father Oei Wie Gwan upon his death in 1963. They grew the business into a diversified conglomerate including PT Bank Central Asia, whose market capitalization of about $55 billion makes it Indonesia’s most valuable company. Budi Hartono is the richest Indonesian with a net worth of $16 billion, while Michael has a net worth of $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Luminar Backer’s $300 Million SPAC Seeks Southeast Asia TargetCOVA Acquisition is led by Jun Hong Heng, the founder of San Francisco-based Crescent Cove Advisors LP, which backs high-growth technology, media and telecommunications ventures in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. Crescent Cove was one of the earliest and largest investors in Luminar, a driverless-car startup founded by entrepreneur Austin Russell.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Determines the Price of 1 Bitcoin?

    Several factors affect what gives Bitcoin value, including supply and demand, forks, and competition.

  • Sharon Stone says she can't stop the 'XXX cut' of 'Basic Instinct' from coming out even though she still believes its director exploited her

    The actress revealed in her memoir that she was told by director Paul Verhoeven her crotch wouldn't be visible in the movie's leg-crossing scene.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

    India's government and its supporters want people to be positive in the Covid crisis. Will it work?

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • A lost Italian village was uncovered for the first time in 70 years when a lake was drained

    Eerie images show the remains of the Italian village of Curon, which was abandoned in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Obama called Trump a 'corrupt motherf---er,' a 'racist, sexist pig,' and a 'f---ing lunatic,' a new book reportedly says

    While the two have long clashed, the details of Obama's harsher language toward Trump have not been widely reported.

  • Trump releases 909-word statement complaining about New York's criminal investigations into his business

    In the longest statement Trump has released since leaving office, he ranted about investigations and accused prosecutors of political persecution.

  • Police asking for help to identify possible witness in Grand Prairie death case

    A man was seen walking near a vehicle where the body of 51-year-old woman was found on May 7.

  • AOC moves to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel, saying the US has a 'responsibility to protect human rights'

    "We should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Arizona election auditors found the voting data that Trump claimed had been destroyed as part of a plot to deprive him of victory

    Trump had seized on reports of missing data to push his election-fraud conspiracy theory. The GOP-commissioned audit has been heavily criticized.