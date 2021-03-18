Asian Community Calls Out Cops’ ‘Sad Excuse’ for Atlanta Massacre

In the wake of Tuesday’s brutal killing spree against Asian women, activists say the bloodshed should serve as a wake-up call to how Asian American women are routinely dehumanized—but police are too busy humanizing the accused gunman to recognize the hate crime they say he committed.

“The first thing I thought about when the police said it’s not a racially motivated crime because he said so is that they don’t understand how racism works in this country,” said Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.

“We can’t just say we’re not talking about the racism piece of it. We can’t separate that from the gender aspect of what happened,” she told The Daily Beast.

Of the eight victims killed in the string of attacks on Atlanta area massage parlors, six were Asian women, four of whom were of Korean descent.

But neither police nor the Fulton County district attorney have designated the attacks as racist hate crimes in their ongoing investigations, nor have authorities said if they believe the shooter targeted Asian women on purpose. The suspect “claims the shootings were not racially motivated,” Cherokee County sheriff’s office spokesman Jay Baker said Wednesday morning. Baker himself had promoted shirts on Facebook that called the coronavirus “imported from Chy-na.”

Four of the victims, all shot at Young’s Asian Massage, have been identified: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Yaun had been on a date with her husband of less than a year. The other four victims remain unidentified.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested the night of the shootings and confessed Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Police say that when officers apprehended him, he said he was en route to a pornography business in Florida where “very likely there would have been more victims.” Police said Long had visited the massage parlors before.

Authorities have made a series of statements that were criticized for failing to meet the moment. Baker said the alleged shooter had “a really bad day” and repeated Long’s claims that struggles with sex addiction, not racist animus, drove him to “eliminate” so-called “temptation.”

The failure of law enforcement to even nod to the toll of the massacre on the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has stung. The attacks come amid a tide of violence against Asian-Americans across the country that has risen sharply during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the confessed killer may have said race did not motivate him, members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community are calling BS on both the explanation and the police who appear so ready to go along with it.

For them, it’s clear the shooting was neither racially or sexually motivated—it was both, a product of the sexualization of Asian women.

Choimorrow, who was born in Korea, said the racialized sexual harassment she experienced when she moved to the U.S. “floored” her, as have accounts from Asian women in her organization. She called the sheriff’s statement “a sad excuse.”

“Really? Six Asian women are dead, and all you can say is this guy was having a rough day? We see the complete dehumanization of these victims. He wanted to ‘eliminate the temptation’? That’s playing into the racist and sexist narrative even as you’re saying this was not racially motivated. No one but you is responsible for your sex addiction but you,” she said.

Rather than palliating the fear in the community, the sheriff’s office made things worse, Choimorrow said.

“I felt like they painted a narrative that was about the killer, and that makes me angry and sad. It made me feel all the ways our community has been dehumanized,” she said.

Tanya Chen, a journalist with BuzzFeed News, wrote that regardless of the shooter’s motives, the majority of his victims were Asian women, a fact that terrorized Asian-Americans.

She tweeted, “I’m sick of the reluctance to call these murders a hate crime, as if we need a physical manifesto stating his motives. He killed a disproportionate amount of Asian women, that’s what he did. He’s caused fear among Asian people to merely exist. Let’s focus on causation > intention.”

Chen elaborated in an interview with The Daily Beast that prioritizing the shooter’s life and motives over the pain of Asian-Americans is not a helpful way of facilitating healing and understanding.

“I think we become focused and obsessed with motives, and I’m not sure how helpful that is, especially to the millions of Asian people in America who are hurting and scared. Actually I am sure: It’s not very helpful at all,” she said.

Both Chen and Choimorrow said they were appalled and disheartened by the crime, but not surprised. Anti-Asian violence is on the rise across the country, and Georgia is no exception. Georgia State Senator Dr. Michelle Au testified the day prior to the shootings on anti-Asian harassment and hate crimes, citing 32 that had been reported in Atlanta over the past year. The majority of the thousands of racist actions reported to the anti-racism organization Stop AAPI Hate were against women.

Stop AAPI Hate echoed Chen in a series of tweets: “Law enforcement is leading with a narrative that yesterday’s violent incident was not racially motivated based on the shooter’s testimony. The fact remains that all but two of the victims in this tragic incident were Asian American women and that these were all Asian-owned businesses.”

Au said in a statement that “while it is too early to ascribe the motivations behind these shootings… Our AAPI community has been living in fear this past year in the shadow of escalating racial discrimination and attacks. This latest series of murders only heightens that terror.”

Law enforcement must balance concerns of both legality and public opinion in the tense aftermath of atrocities with such obvious evidence and implications. The FBI, which is tasked with investigating hate crimes, defines a hate crime as “motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias.”

Law enforcement’s failure in this case, Chen said, was not even acknowledging the pain of the Asian-American community.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was too early to announce a motive—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent, and the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. A trickle of details about the suspect, who went by his middle name, offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Crisp County Sheriff's Office The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings.Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”The FBI joined the investigation late Tuesday, and President Biden was also briefed on the massacres. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in South Korea, mentioned the killings before a meeting with officials said.“We are horrified by this violence which has no place in America or anywhere,” he said, according to the Associated Press.President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”— Jose Pagliery and Will Bredderman contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!
Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Atlanta Spa Shooting Suspect Told Cops Attack Motivated by ‘Sex Addiction,’ Not Anti-Asian Hate

    A Tuesday-night shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women, may not have been racially motivated as previously thought, officials said Wednesday. Shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long took “full responsibility” for the shootings, police said, adding that while the rampage was initially believed to be part of a rising number of hate crimes against Asian Americans, Long allegedly opened fire at the spas because he saw them as “an outlet for him” to feed a sex-addiction temptation that he was trying to “eliminate.” Long “may have frequented some of these place in the past,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters. The suspect allegedly shot five people at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital where two died, Baker said. Roughly one hour later, police responded to a robbery call where they discovered three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa near Atlanta’s Buckhead area. Officers then responded to a call reporting shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa and found another woman apparently shot dead. The 21-year-old was allegedly headed to Florida when he was arrested on Tuesday night in Crisp County, roughly 150 miles south of Atlanta. He was possibly going to “carry out additional shootings,” according to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Authorities said they can’t officially determine a motive for the shootings at this time and it is too early in the investigation to say whether the attacks had been a hate crime. The shooting comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article said that eight women were killed in the shooting, when in fact seven women and one man were killed in the shooting. We regret the error.

