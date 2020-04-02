Asian countries impose new restrictions as coronavirus cases come roaring back

At a cafe in Hong Kong, white tape marks tables that are off-limits under new social distancing measures. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

Vietnam has banned public gatherings of more than two people. Hong Kong has closed nightclubs, karaoke bars and mah-jongg parlors, and deployed health inspectors to check that restaurants are seating parties at least six feet apart. Singapore has warned that anyone standing within three feet of another person in line could face up to six months in jail.

Suddenly, Asian governments that appeared to be bringing the coronavirus under control are imposing new social restrictions as the numbers of infections — many from overseas — continue to rise.

In places that took early, effective action against the COVID-19 outbreak, the stepped-up measures in recent days are a sign that fighting the disease will take much longer than anticipated. They also show that governments must adapt their responses as the threat from the virus evolves, epidemiologists say.

“We have to find measures that can control, slow down the virus, and do so in a way that is sustainable — not just for two weeks, two months, but all the way through to the end of the year,” Lawrence Wong, co-chair of Singapore’s coronavirus task force, said this week.

The novel coronavirus “is now so widespread that it is highly unlikely that our current control measures would be able to drive this virus out of the human population,” said Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. “Without a vaccine or antiviral drug, we should expect to deal with this virus [for] the long haul.”

Observing new government guidelines, people sit at a distance from each other at Singapore's Marina Bay on Monday. (Ore Huiying / Getty Images)

That has become clear as several Asian countries see infections rising rapidly, most commonly in people who traveled to newer hot spots such as the U.S. and Europe.

Singapore and Vietnam, despite their proximity to the source of the outbreak in China, managed to keep a lid on coronavirus cases starting in January thanks to vigilant traveler screening, contact tracing and quarantining of suspected infections.

Hong Kong quickly closed schools, museums and government buildings, although residents were otherwise spared the hugely disruptive shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders now in force in much of the U.S.

A security guard in a Hong Kong shopping mall. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

As COVID-19 cases surged in the U.S. and Europe, Asian countries also began to close their borders. But starting in early March, residents who were living or studying abroad rushed back home, bringing with them a second wave of infections.

In the last two weeks, the number of cases in Singapore has quadrupled to more than 1,000. Most were recent travelers who were immediately placed in isolation to reduce the risk of transmission.

New infections are also emerging in people with no recent travel history, a worrying sign that the disease continues to circulate in the community more than two months after Singapore’s first controls were implemented.

On Thursday, Singapore notched 74 new infections, its highest single-day total, 54 of them from transmission within the community. Ten were linked to a senior citizens’ home, prompting the government to announce a monthlong ban on visitors to nursing homes island-wide.

Experts say countries must be alert to a resurgence of the virus when existing measures lapse or people start to grow complacent.

“With the second wave, we are finding it a lot harder to control local spread as well as stop imported cases,” said Paul Ananth Tambyah, Singapore-based president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection. “That is something that all countries will probably eventually discover.”