Asian couple who gave birth to white twins settles with erring fertility clinic

A New York-based Asian American couple has reached a settlement with a Southern California fertility clinic after a mix-up led to the mother carrying and delivering embryos from two different families.

What happened: The couple from Flushing, Queens, identified only as Y.Z. and A.P., spent $100,000 for in vitro fertilization (IVF) services at Cha Fertility Clinic in 2018, reported the New York Post. During the process, the clinic mistakenly implanted embryos from different families into A.P., leading to the birth of two white boys instead of the twin girls they anticipated.

Surprising discovery: When the couple discovered the error during ultrasounds, the clinic doctors reportedly dismissed their concerns, only to eventually have it confirmed upon the birth of the boys in March 2019. They were then forced to give up the two newborns to their true biological parents, which included couple Anni and Ashot Manukyan.

Legal battle: Y.Z. and A.P. filed a lawsuit in July 2019, accusing Cha Fertility Clinic of medical malpractice, negligence and 14 other counts, reported CNN. It was originally filed in Brooklyn Federal Court but later moved to California Federal Court. The legal proceedings included a separate settlement in Oct. 2023 with one of the clinic's physicians, Joshua Berger, for $200,000.

Last month, lawyers representing the couple and Cha Fertility Clinic filed paperwork informing the California Federal Court about the settlement for an undisclosed sum, according to the Telegraph.

Wider impact: Ms. Manukyan was also mistakenly implanted with another couple's embryo, which resulted in a pregnancy that later failed. The Manukyans discovered they had become parents via the Asian American couple after the clinic called them to take a DNA test in March 2019. The couple also sued the clinic over the mishap and settled for an undisclosed amount in Dec. 2019.

