Asian Deliveryman Riding a Bicycle Stabbed By Another Cyclist in Brooklyn

An Asian deliveryman on his way to deliver food on a bicycle was stabbed in broad daylight by another cyclist in New York City on Sunday.



The incident: The 53-year-old victim, whose identity has been withheld, was riding his bicycle near 3480 Fulton St. in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills neighborhood at around 4 p.m. when he was attacked from behind, reported NBC.



Police said the unidentified assailant "pulled out a large knife and stabbed the victim in his back, knocking him to the ground."

The victim got back on his feet and still managed to complete his delivery. After returning to the restaurant where he works, he realized he had been stabbed, according to the Independent.

He is now recovering from his injuries at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.







🚨Wanted for ASSAULT: On 6/13 at 4 PM in the vicinity of 3480 Fulton St in Brooklyn, a 53-year-old male was delivering food on his bike when he was stabbed in the back by an unknown individual. Any info DM @NYPDTips or call ☎️800577TIPS anonymously. pic.twitter.com/w4VcaLCEgx

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 15, 2021







Possibly hate-motivated: The NYPD is investigating this incident as a possible hate crime.



The law enforcement agency has released surveillance footage of the attack and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, who has been described as a 5-foot-8-inch man weighing around 160 pounds.

During the attack, the assailant was wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants and black sneakers.



Featured Image via NYPD News

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Anonymous Letter Tells Asians to 'Go Home,' Threatens Business in Utah

Huntington Beach Restaurant Accused of Discrimination After Charging Asian Party $1,500 for a Table

Illinois Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Requiring Schools to Teach Asian American History

Massive Wild Boar Caught Strolling Outside Cafe in Hong Kong