Asian equities retreat after world stocks hit new record

Investors look at screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai
Alun John
·2 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the past three days.

Traders have been pointing to continued worries about the potential for new regulatory crackdowns in China and the fallout from the surging Delta variant of the new coronavirus in several countries in the region.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%.

Korea's Kopsi dropped 1.45% with Samsung Electronics falling to a seven-month low on concerns that memory chip prices may start to slip around the fourth quarter. [L1N2PK02H]

Hong Kong fell 0.45%, and Chinese blue chips fell 0.21%.

"Rising regulatory and geopolitical risks are weighing on medium-term growth prospects (in China), especially in segments targeted by national reform or security effort," said private bank UBP in an investment outlook.

Australia's ASX200 rose 0.53% to a new record high, lifted by healthcare and technology companies.

"For the most part (Australia) was not directly impacted by the crackdown by Chinese authorities on the tech sector," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG markets.

Large-scale regulatory changes in China's manufacturing sector would have been a greater worry for Australian markets, he added.

Overnight, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit a new record high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also closed at record highs for the third consecutive day. Big technology stocks drove the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery. [.N]

Earlier, European stocks had equalled their longest winning streak since 2017, closing up 0.1% and extending gains for a ninth consecutive session.

The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

The dollar index firmed to 92.976, near Wednesday's four-month high of 93.195.

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said a tapering announcement next month was not currently widely expected.

"However, we expect market participants to be given some hints about tapering in next week’s FOMC minutes and Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole at the end of the month," they wrote in a note.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 1.3506%, little changed from its U.S. close of 1.367% on Thursday.

Oil prices fell for a second straight day after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • This left-for-dead area of the market is poised to pop — jump in before it does

    Small-cap stocks provide significant upside — and they're cheap right now.

  • I Was on JetBlue's First Flight to London — Here's What It Was Like

    The airline’s inaugural flight to London is its first venture into Europe, and they did it with a brand new, fully loaded fleet.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • You Can Retire on Dividends — Here’s How

    A dividend stock is a stock you buy in a particular company that pays out a portion, or "dividend," of its earnings back to shareholders. These are usually large, well-established companies with a...

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • This Bank Is a True Growth Stock

    Whether you look at loans, deposits, fee income, or profits, this bank is simply running at a higher, more consistent pace.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Reasons to Invest It in This Pot Stock Today

    U.S. cannabis stocks could get a boost once the drug is federally legalized, a development many see as inevitable. If you have $1,000 left after paying all your bills, consider growth stocks like Illinois-based multi-state operator and pure-play cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which saw an outstanding revenue jump of 271% year over year in 2020 to reach $476 million. The company is not profitable yet, but it has consistently reported positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Hemp-Focused Cryptocurrency Quannabu (QBU) Launches: 'This Will Solve A Global Problem'

    Hemp-focused cryptocurrency Quannabu has finally gone live on the market after months of preparation. This project is aiming to leverage the blockchain to create open and transparent supply chains across hemp, CBD and other commodity sectors. The company hopes to raise funds through a token, QBU, to help fund the creation of a payments system, QuannabuPay. According to management, the company also plans to have its own state-of-the-art testing and growing facilities for hemp biomass in the futur

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).