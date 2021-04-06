Asian equities witness foreign outflows for third month in March

A staff wears a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while at Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei
Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra
·2 min read

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra

(Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for the third consecutive month in March, as higher U.S bond yields and a stronger dollar prompted outflows from the region.

Overseas investors sold a net combined total of $3.18 billion in South Korean, Taiwanese, Philippine, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Indian stocks last month, data from stock exchanges showed.

While Asian equities looked lucrative at the start of this year on bets over the region's faster recovery from the pandemic compared with Western countries, outflows in the first quarter suggest a reversal in sentiment.

(GRAPHIC: Foreign investments in Asian equities - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgvodggwpd/Foreign%20investments%20in%20Asian%20equities.jpg)

A spike in U.S. bond yields and concerns over tightening China policy drove a rotation out of long-duration assets and may further affect the regional equities in the second quarter, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

The brokerage referred Asia's internet, media, and other high growth sectors such as biotech and healthcare as long-duration stocks as they are more sensitive to the rise in yields.

Taiwan and South Korea, which house many high-flying tech stocks, faced the biggest outflows in the region, witnessing net sales of $3.2 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

Foreigners continued to exit Philippine equities for the 17th consecutive month March, struck by fresh lockdowns in capital Manila and nearby provinces after a surge in new coronavirus cases.

(GRAPHIC: Asia-Pacific equities' performance in 2021 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xklpyrxgavg/Asia-Pacific%20equities%20performance%20in%202021.jpg)

However, India lured inflows of $1.6 billion, despite a surge in infections last month.

"India has bucked the trend as investors buy into the country's recovery story," said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging market Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

"(But) a renewed increase in virus cases and lockdowns in India could dampen recovery expectations and inflows in the weeks ahead."

Vietnam and Thailand also faced outflows last month.

However, Indonesia obtained an inflow of $800 million on optimism that the country would emerge from a pandemic-induced recession in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed at an all-time high of $400.64 Friday following a seven-week-long tech rout. With the ramp-up to earnings season starting, the following three tech stocks could be headed for a bullish week. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed on strong daily support at $123. Apple stock is trading above the commonly followed 8- and 21-day exponential moving averages and looks to be completing the right shoulder in a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. If Apple can clear the white descending trendline, and break the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern, it has room to rise to $127.28, which is the next level of resistance on the daily chart. Palantir Technology Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading in a bullish falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. Although it may need more time to complete the pattern, a break of the descending trendline and a push through daily resistance at $25.21 could see Palantir stock rise up to fill the gap between $30.44 and $31.34. Palantir stock is currently trading above the 8 EMA but below the 21 EMA. A break above the 21 EMA would also be bullish. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed above daily resistance of $655.90 and above the descending trendline that had been holding it down since Feb. 8. Like Apple stock, Tesla stock is completing the right shoulder of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. Traders would like to see Tesla stock break above the next daily resistance of $693.91, which could see the stock rise to its next daily resistance level of $718.16. With Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers out of the way now, traders can use the chart to predict price action with less risk. See also: Best Stocks Under See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese ViacomCBS Option Traders Think A Bounce Is DueTesla Option Traders Are Betting Bullish But Recognize Downside Risk© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • There will be a 'reckoning that’s going to happen in the next month or so': Macro Trends Advisors Founding Partner

    Founding Partner Macro Trends Advisors LLC Mitch Roschelle, joined Yahoo Finance Live to share his thoughts on where the market is heading in the upcoming months and what investors should look for.

  • 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

    The U.S. President Joe Biden’s unveiling of the .3 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at rebuilding American roads, bridges, mass transit, and water infrastructure, has boosted the U.S. market’s morale heading into the second quarter of the year. . But more immediate concerns continue to stoke fear among Wall Street investors as the number of coronavirus cases across the globe continues to rise. In these circumstances, top wall street analysts are favoring the following five stocks, as compiled by TipRanks for CNBC. Here’s a list of the best-performing Wall Street analysts’ five favorite stocks right now, as compiled by TipRanks. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Monness analyst Brian White continues to remain bullish on the social media giant despite a recent House hearing which grilled the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on misinformation. The analyst reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock and maintained a $375 price target, implying a 27% upside potential. According to White, Facebook CEP appeared well-prepared, thoughtful, professional and respectful of the issues at stake and open to improving the social-media platform during the hearing. Though, according to White, the hearing brought to fore certain serious issues that have been brought about by social media and meaningful changes are imperative, the hearing was a “brazen political grandstanding on both sides of the aisle,” and that lawmakers were trying to appeal to local constituents. The subcommittee members also called for the “break up of Big Tech,” and as per White if such events takes place, the valuation of Facebook and other big tech companies could jump even higher. As one of the top 75 analysts tracked by TipRanks, White’s calls see an average annual return of 28.2%, with the success rate landing at 73%. Shares of Facebook closed 1.4% higher at $298.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU): RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $120 from $110 on the stock, implying a 36% upside potential. Steves’ price target raise comes after the chipmaker's quarterly earnings beat last week and a better-than-expected outlook. The analyst notes that Micron’s gross margins are “expanding rapidly considering that the firm guided to 41.5% gross margins at the midpoint.” The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Micron and Western Digital are considering a deal that would result in the acquisition of Kioxia for about $30 billion. Steves has a 76% success rate and 35.2% average return per rating and is among the top 30 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Shares of Micron closed 4.76% higher at $92.41 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $95.75 and low of $39.52. See Also: Tesla Finally Gets An 'Outperform' Rating From Long-Term Bull Wedbush, With A Higher Price Target Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE: BHE): Needham’s James Ricchiuti has upgraded the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) stock to “Buy” rating from “Hold,” in addition to a $35 price target, spurred by increased confidence in its growth as well as the margin. The five-star analyst believes noted that there is positive commentary coming in from the semiconductor-capital market, including from Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), the company’s largest customer, and that his previous expectations could be “conservative.” Despite the pandemic, Benchmark reported a strong bookings momentum in 2020 and the analyst expects the company's 5% top-line growth targets through 2022 as reasonable in an improving economy. Also, strength in defense could offset headwinds in the commercial aerospace part of the A&D business. With a 67% success rate and 23.5% average return per rating, Ricchiuti is ranked 83 on TipRanks’ list of best-performing analysts. Shares of Benchmark closed 1.39% higher at $31.35 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $32.16 and low of $17.87. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH): SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter has reiterated a “Buy” rating and maintained the $25 price target on the stock, implying a potential 17% upside in the store. Newitter expects Lantheus, which develops products that help healthcare providers identify diseases, to benefit from its recent acquisition of the global rights to Noria Therapeutics’ NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent. According to the deal, Lantheus will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NTI-1309. “NTI-1309 has the potential to broaden Lantheus’ reach beyond prostate cancer...through additional diagnostic biomarker targeting and pharma service capabilities into other cancer types,” according to Newitter. The analyst expects the company to sustain a roughly 20% 2020 –2023E revenue CAGR as it uses its expanding diagnostic image enhancing solutions pipeline to “target sizable, rapidly growing and underpenetrated cardio/oncology market opportunities.” Landing the 178 spot on TipRanks’ ranking, Newitter has achieved a 71% success rate and 26.9% average return per rating. Shares of Lantheus closed 1.73% lower at $21 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $21.99 and low of $10.21. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL): Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $62 from $60 to reflect increased visibility. This new target implies 27% upside potential from current levels. Rolland’s price target raise follows an analyst call with Marvell CEO Matt Murphy on the company’s ASIC strategy and the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. “Overall, management believes custom ASICs (5G, Cloud, Auto) could be billions of dollars of opportunities five years from now. The Inphi addition and its strong optics position should be an accelerator and attractant for new ASIC businesses more broadly,” according to Rolland. Financially, the analyst believes that ASICs will only modestly impact gross margins, but other areas like NRE could give operating margins a boost. A top 50-ranked analyst, Rolland boasts a 74% success rate and 21.7% average return per rating. Shares of Marvell closed 1.39% higher at $49.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $55.70 and low of $21.29. See Also: Butterfly, Trimble, 10X Genomics, Pluristem, Agora — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday Latest Ratings for GOOG DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • An HBO filmmaker may have uncovered the potential identity of 'Q,' the shady figure behind QAnon

    A filmmaker believes he uncovered the identity of "Q" after Ron Watkins, longtime administrator of the 8kun message board, slipped up on camera.

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests and says the true toll is likely higher.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • The Myanmar beauty queen standing up to the military

    A month ago Han Lay was protesting. Last week she used her pageant speech to criticise the military.

  • China holds aircraft carrier drills in waters near Taiwan

    China is holding naval drills involving an aircraft carrier battlegroup near Taiwan it said were aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, an apparent allusion to Beijing's claim to the self-governed island. The navy said the exercises involving the Liaoning, one of its two aircraft carriers, were routine and assigned under an annual schedule. China has been steadily upping its threat to take control of the island militarily with exercises and routine incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes King of ‘Cancel Culture’ Donald Trump

    ABCJimmy Kimmel dove straight into the “drama” Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter-suppression legislation. As the late-night host put it, the MLB “did the right thing,” but “now the red-hatters are mad at them,” including “Tanny Ramirez,” who released one of his Twitter-esque statements over the weekend.“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats…” Donald Trump said of the decision. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”“Now, Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is beautiful,” Kimmel replied. “He had a Diet Coke button on his desk at the Oval Office. The man urinates aspartame, OK?”“And it’s especially funny because with all his complaining about cancel culture, this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anyone ever!” he continued, explaining that “if you listened to Trump, you’d have to cancel” everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other major U.S. entities.John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz DebacleDuring his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. “What are the chances Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald head medicine?” Kimmel asked. “None, but he wants you to.”On top of all of this, there was the photo that former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a Coke bottle was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.“Isn’t that the best?” Kimmel asked. “Cheer up Republicans! You can’t watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR anymore. But you can still watch Trump play golf and drink Coke.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Spirit Airlines is defending its decision to de-board an entire flight after it says a family refused to wear masks

    In a video that has been widely shared, a couple is seen being asked to leave the plane while their daughter is eating without a mask.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.