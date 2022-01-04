Asian factories take Omicron risks in stride, for now

Employee inspects a circuit board at a Gree factory in Wuhan
Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia's factory activity grew in December as companies took rising global cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in stride, though persistent supply constraints and rising input costs clouded the outlook for some economies.

The rising rate of global infections have raised eyebrows among policymakers, with outbreaks in China forcing some firms to suspend production and threatening to disrupt output for memory chip giants like Samsung Electronics.

For now, however, the direct hit from Omicron on output appeared subdued, according to surveys released on Monday and Tuesday.

China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed earlier in the day.

The findings from the private survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tally with those in China's official PMI that pointed to an uptick in factory activity.

Other parts of Asia also fared well with factory activity expanding in countries ranging from Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Manufacturing PMIs and timely trade data reveal that Asia's export-focussed industry gained momentum at the turn of the year," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"While the Omicron variant presents a key threat to the outlook, it is unlikely to cause nearly as much disruption to industry as Delta did in Q3," he said.

In Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, manufacturing activity in December grew for an 11th straight month. And bellwether exporter South Korea saw its main factories gauge enjoy the fastest pace of expansion in three months, the surveys showed.

"We expect Asia's exports and capex upswing to be sustained by continued global recovery, and Asia's manufacturing PMIs will remain moderately strong over the coming months," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a research note.

Some economists, however, warned that supply shortages and rising input costs remain risks particularly for export-reliant countries like South Korea.

"Given South Korea's prominence in the automotive and electronics industries, substantial improvements in global supply chains will be required before we see a meaningful acceleration in manufacturing growth," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit.

Japan's PMI stood at 54.3 in December, remaining above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity but lower than November's 54.5 as new order growth softened.

South Korea's PMI rose to 51.9 from 50.9 in November to mark the 15th consecutive month of expansion, as rising domestic demand offset sluggish overseas sales.

India's manufacturing activity continued to expand in December though at a slower pace than in November, as elevated price pressures remained a concern.

"The Omicron variant poses near-term growth risks by delaying the consumption recovery, but higher vaccination rates in Asia could help limit the damage to growth as compared to the Delta wave," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nickel: A no-win situation at the Pettit includes locking out the families of Olympic speedskating hopefuls

    “Jordan comes home with us every day, but you can't let parents in there and space them out?” said Dirk Stolz, who's son is a hopeful.

  • U.S. Figure Skating Championships ice dance preview: rivals’ last dance-off

    A U.S. Figure Skating Championships ice dance preview. Couples are vying for a national title and three spots at the Winter Olympics.

  • COVID-19 infections soar in U.S. Congress amid Omicron surge

    The U.S. Congress is experiencing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surging to 13% from just 1% in late November, the Capitol's attending physician said on Monday. Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been occurring among the vaccinated, with the Omicron variant representing about 61% and the Delta variant 38%, based on a limited sample as of Dec. 15, Dr. Brian Monahan told lawmakers and staff in a Jan. 3 letter. Monahan noted that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated on Capitol Hill have not led to hospitalizations, serious complications or deaths, a fact he said demonstrated the importance of vaccinations.

  • Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries. Tesla shares were up 10% to a one-month high in early trading on Monday.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back to Find Buying

    Crude oil markets dipped initially during the trading session on Monday but found buyers after dipping just a bit in order to find signs of life again.

  • 'Evergrande return our money!' Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • After a year of shortages and shutdowns, here's what's ahead for the auto industry in 2022

    From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, as well as skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year

  • Why Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos Are Making Big Moves Today

    Top cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos are all seeing heightened volatility to start the year.

  • Biotech Stocks Could Make a Comeback. The ‘M&A Stars’ Are in Line.

    “We see a macro set-up that skews largely positive across the market cap spectrum for the sector,” Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a research note.

  • U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

    Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kr

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Expects Earnings of Nearly $1.9B in Q4

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) upstream asset divestments, which include the U.K. North Sea assets, could raise up to $500 million.

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBench

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Biden unveils $1B plan to increase meatpacking competition amid high inflation

    The White House's announcement comes as President Biden faces growing political pressure to curb inflation, including big increases in meat prices.

  • Pakistan Textile Exports Hit by Gas Crunch, Industry Body Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdatePakistan’s natural gas shortage is hurting its crucial textile

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: AT&T, United States Cellular, and Liberty Latin America

    AT&T, United States Cellular, and Liberty Latin America have been included in this Industry Outlook.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update in Fort Lauderdale

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update in Fort Lauderdale

  • Omicron: 'We have yet to see the full force of this surge' on health systems, doctor explains

    Dr. Anand Swaminathan,&nbsp;an emergency medicine physician in New Jersey, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss booster shots, the stress on hospital systems and health care workers during the current Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, and the latest guidance from the CDC