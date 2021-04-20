Asian Family in Bay Area Followed, Robbed of Watch at Gunpoint

An Asian man in Concord, California, was held at gunpoint in his own driveway by an unidentified suspect on Sunday afternoon.



Video footage of the incident shows the suspect approaching the victim at around 2 p.m., according to ABC7.





Authorities said the suspect, who carried an object that appeared to be a firearm, possibly trailed the victim and his family after they had lunch in Walnut Creek.



In the video, a black sedan can be seen pulling up behind a blue truck. Minutes after the victim's sons and wife go inside their home, the armed suspect walks up to the man in his driveway and demands that he hand over his watch.



Lawrence Cruz, one of the victim's sons, told ABC7's Dion Lim in an interview that the attack was something he never expected to occur in Concord.



Cruz then went on to warn others.



"Be aware of your surroundings. I told my mom and my whole family to make sure you're not being followed,” Cruz shared. “It's kind of crazy in our neighborhood in our area it's not something we usually have to worry about."



According to the Concord Police Department, the same vehicle was also used earlier that day during an incident in Oakley.



The authorities have urged the public to share any relevant information.



Feature Image via ABC7 News Bay Area

