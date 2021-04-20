Asian Father Punched, Called Slur While Driving His Children in NYC

An Asian man was the victim of an anti-Asian attack while with his two children in New York over the weekend.



According to authorities, the father, 33, was driving with his two children near Canal Street and Cortlandt Alley in lower Manhattan after 8 p.m. last Saturday.



The father stopped his car to look after his carsick son when the male suspect allegedly walked up to the vehicle and told him to move it.



The suspect called the father a “Dumb f—-g c—k!” and punched him through his car window while his children were in the car, reported the New York Post.



The suspect returned to his gray Acura and left the scene.



The father reported the incident to the Fifth Precinct stationhouse in Chinatown after. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.



This incident comes two days before Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the launch of a new "NYPD Hate Crime Review Panel," to further assist in the investigations of possible hate crimes, according to 77WABC.



Featured Image via Google Maps

