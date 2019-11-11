Has Asian Granito India Limited (NSE:ASIANTILES) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we'll look at Asian Granito India Limited (NSE:ASIANTILES) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Asian Granito India:

0.12 = ₹718m ÷ (₹13b - ₹6.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Asian Granito India has an ROCE of 12%.

See our latest analysis for Asian Granito India

Does Asian Granito India Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Asian Granito India's ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Building industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Asian Granito India's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how Asian Granito India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:ASIANTILES Past Revenue and Net Income, November 10th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Asian Granito India is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Asian Granito India's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Asian Granito India has total liabilities of ₹6.7b and total assets of ₹13b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 52% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Asian Granito India will experience a boost to its ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Asian Granito India's ROCE

Even so, the company reports a mediocre ROCE, and there may be better investments out there. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).