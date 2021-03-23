Asian Man, 58, Killed While Walking with His Wife in Hit-and-Run in Texas

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The Keller Police Department has seized a "vehicle of interest" connected to a recent hit-and-run that killed a man in Texas. A gray SUV hit Feng Zhou, 58, while he was walking with his wife at around 6 p.m. by Johnson Road on Saturday, CBSDFW reports.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Zhou was struck near his home, reports NBCDFW. "The SUV was moving fast and tossed my dad a hundred feet before he landed on concrete," the GoFundMe campaign created by Zhou's son, Albert, says. Zhou was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries. The vehicle drove eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway. The Keller Police Department also listed Bourland Road as another area of interest.

Authorities announced on Monday night that they found a "vehicle of interest," and they believe it is connected to the hit-and-run. They are continuing with their investigation and asking residents and business owners to check their surveillance footage from Saturday between 5:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Investigators claim there is not enough evidence yet to deduce whether or not the driver intentionally hit Zhou. Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Detective Jensen at bjensen@cityofkeller.com or 817-743-4532. Feature Image via Albert Zhou

