Asian man, 86, killed by scooter-riding gunman in NYC multiple shooting

An 86-year-old Asian man was fatally shot by a scooter-riding gunman in a shooting rampage that injured three others in Brooklyn and Queens, New York, on Saturday.

What happened: The shooter, who was riding an illegal scooter, first shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder at Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue at around 11:10 a.m., according to reports. Seventeen minutes later, he shot the Asian senior in the back at 108th St. and Jamaica Avenue.

At around 11:35 a.m., the gunman shot a 44-year-old man in the face at Hillside Avenue and 126th St. Two minutes later, he shot another senior, a 63-year-old man, in the face at 134th St. and Jamaica Avenue.

The aftermath: The Asian victim, whom police initially reported to be 87, was identified as Hamoo Saeidi. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later died. All three other victims survived the attack.

The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Thomas Abreu, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was photographed smiling during his arrest for the mass shooting.

What’s next: Abreu was reported to have at least one prior arrest. In a press briefing, NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said investigators believe the shootings were random.

“At this time, we don't know the motive. It seems that his acts were random,” Kenny said. “If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they're all different at this time.”

Abreu is set to be arraigned today. Mayor Eric Adams reportedly plans to visit the victims’ families.

