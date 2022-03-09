Asian man attacked with hammer on NYC subway platform: cops

An Asian man was hit in the head with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform Tuesday night, cops said.

The victim was standing on the No. 2 train platform at 14th St. and Seventh Ave. about 9:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man after they had “incidental contact” with each other, an NYPD spokesman said.

The assailant hit the victim in the head with a hammer and fled, cops said.

It was not immediately known if the attack was motivated by anti-Asian bias, but the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified of the assault, the NYPD spokesman said.

Police describe the suspect as male, about 6-feet-2, wearing a wig, purple lipstick, blue jeans, red shoes and a red jacket, and carrying a tote bag.

The victim, who was conscious and alert after the attack, went to Bellevue Hospital and was in stable condition, police sources said.