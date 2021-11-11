Asian man beaten in hate crime assault in Manhattan

A 30-year-old man Asian man was beaten with sticks by three men and two women in a Manhattan hate crime attack, police said Thursday.

The assault happened 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23 on 5th Ave. near W. 31st St.

“What are you doing here, Asian?” the victim reported the suspects saying.

The hateful crew then repeatedly punched and assaulted the victim with sticks, police said.

He suffered a head injury and was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.