Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area
In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed. Workers nearby say around $15K was stolen. pic.twitter.com/uC1ErZaI6G
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 10, 2021
The victim was standing in line when four males allegedly pushed him to the ground, stole his money and took off in a vehicle. Videos in the aftermath of the incident show the victim sitting with a bloodied head and pointing at an injury on his leg. Stories circulating that the victim was slashed in the neck are false. Police said his head hit the ground after being pushed. Police described one of the suspects as African American, approximately 25 years old, standing 6 feet (183 centimeters), wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun. The three other suspects are described as African Americans in their 20s.
NEW VIDEO: This is aftermath of the latest attack against an older Asian man who was robbed at Bank of America in San Leandro. Witnesses say the suspects stole thousands of dollars from the victim as he was trying to make a deposit. @kron4news #bayarea pic.twitter.com/PlRJJAZuyv
— Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) February 10, 2021
Police have not confirmed the amount of cash stolen. However, workers near the area reported around $15,000. "This is an active investigation, and our detectives are working on leads to identify the suspects. Since this is an active case, the San Leandro Police Department will not be releasing additional information at this time," Lt. Ali Khan told NextShark. Feature Image Screenshots via @DionLimTV
