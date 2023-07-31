Asian man’s body found in 2011 may be connected to ‘Gilgo Four’ serial killer, director believes

[Source]

As the investigation into the infamous “Gilgo Four” serial killing continues, a true crime documentarian has produced a theory that would connect the suspected murderer to additional cold cases.

What happened: The mysterious murder of an Asian male “John Doe” has reentered the spotlight following the recent arrest of architect Rex Heuermann outside his New York City office on the night of July 13 on suspicion of having committed the Ocean Parkway murders.

About the accusations: Heuermann, a father of two, was charged with the murders of three of the four women whose bodies were found near Gilgo Beach in Ocean Parkway, Long Island, New York, in December 2010.

Those victims were later named the “Gilgo Four” and identified years later as Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Lynn Costello, 27. and Melissa Barthelemy, 24.

The discovery: Their bodies were discovered while authorities were searching for Shannan Gilbert, 24. Her remains were found a year later on Dec. 13, 2011, in a shallow water marsh near Ocean Parkway.

Other bodies found: Besides the “Gilgo Four,” authorities also listed other related cases in the area in which remains were found, including those of a Fire Island Jane Doe, a female toddler Jane Doe and her mother — only referred to by investigators as “Peaches” due to a peach tattoo found on her breast — Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and the Asian male John Doe.

The only male remains found: Found about a half-mile from the "Gilgo Four's" location on April 4, 2011, the John Doe was the only male remains found in the area. He was reportedly found wearing women’s clothing and believed to be between 17 and 23 years old and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with poor dental health.

Authorities told PIX11 that the Asian man’s head was crushed, with some theorizing that the murder was done out of rage. Other reports suggested that the man had been dead for at least five to 10 years.

A link to the Gilgo Four: Josh Zeman, director and producer of the true crime docuseries “The Killing Season,” which has looked into the Ocean Parkway murders, initially believed another serial killer may have been responsible for the other killings, but after learning of Heuermann’s Google searches, he immediately changed his view.

“It said Asian twink. And I didn’t know what that was, but I found out it was a perversion for liking porn about effeminate Asian men,” Zeman told PIX11, adding that he now believes only one killer was behind all the murders on Ocean Parkway.

About the murder: Zeman speculated that the killer might have “been tricked,” adding that they might have picked up someone whom they thought was an Asian woman only to discover later that it was an Asian man.

“Then rage sets in, and he beats this individual to death,” Zeman told PIX11.

