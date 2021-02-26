Asian Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in the Back With a Butcher Knife in NY Chinatown

An Asian man is in critical condition after getting stabbed by a butcher knife in New York's Chinatown on Thursday evening. The 36-year-old local resident was attacked around 6:15 p.m. near the federal courthouse, near the corner of Worth Street and Baxter street next to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, reports PIX11.

Call came in at 6:20 for report of a stabbing at Baxter Street and Worth Street. Asian male stabbed in the back. He was transported to Bellevue in stable condition. https://t.co/1IRa6oHS02 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 26, 2021

The alleged attacker reportedly approached a security guard at the nearby Manhattan district attorney's office to say he stabbed someone because he "didn't like the way he looked at him," according to ABC7. Authorities were soon alerted and the victim was immediately brought to a local hospital. The victim, who has not been named in reports, remains in critical condition as of early Friday morning.

UPDATE: Victim's condition is deteriorating. He is likely to die. — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 26, 2021

The eight-inch knife used by the attacker was recovered by the NYPD near the scene of the crime.

WARNING GRAPHIC / EXCLUSIVE: the large knife used in the apparent unprovoked stabbing of a 36-year-old Asian man in NYC Chinatown. Tonight at 11pm on @ABC7NY #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/sS8Kp3MFCI — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 26, 2021

Salman Muflihi, 23, has since been arrested in connection to the crime and is now facing charges of attempted criminally negligent homicide, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and possession of a fake ID.

Muflihi had reportedly been arrested three times before in New York City. Two of the previous arrests were for robberies while the most recent was for an assault in late January. He appeared emotionally disturbed.The incident remains under investigation by the NYPD's hate crimes task force.Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via FREEDOMNEWS TV - RAWS

