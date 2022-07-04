Asian man fatally shot near Philadelphia for driving too slowly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Samson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chief Joseph
    19th-century Native American leader

A man accused of fatally shooting an Asian driver in an apparent road rage incident just outside Philadelphia has been charged with first-degree murder.

King Hua, 54, was fatally shot at a red light on State Road near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township at around 8:40 a.m. last Wednesday, according to reports.

A dark SUV used the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s vehicle, said Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly. A male passenger then got out and fired two shots through Hua’s windshield.

After the shooting, Hua’s car, a white Toyota, reportedly rolled forward and struck a van while his wife was still inside. The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene. Authorities believe the gunman shot Hua because the latter was driving too slowly.

More from NextShark: SF man allegedly responsible for half of the city's anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 released from custody

“A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Daly told reporters. “It’s just not acceptable.”

On Thursday, 22-year-old Saddiq Washington was arrested in connection to the incident. The Darby resident was charged with first-degree murder and related counts.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Washington’s mother was driving the vehicle. As of Thursday, her involvement was “still at issue.”

More from NextShark: Alleged church shooter sent diary calling himself 'destroying angel' to newspaper before attack

More from NextShark: Decades-old San Francisco Chinatown jewelry store faces closure after losing $250,000 in burglary

Witness Jackie Washco reported hearing two loud pops and a car crash. She claims to have seen Hua’s wife in the aftermath of the shooting.

“I go to check the door and a woman’s screaming to me,” Washco recalled. “She’s like ‘Help! Somebody help. Call 911. My husband’s dead.’ So I called 911.”

Hua was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His daughter said he worked as a nail technician and immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam more than 20 years ago.

More from NextShark: Thai woman is reportedly beaten by Datuk Seri in Malaysia after pulling away from his sexual assault

 

Featured Image via 6abc Philadelphia

Recommended Stories