Asian man fatally shot near Philadelphia for driving too slowly

A man accused of fatally shooting an Asian driver in an apparent road rage incident just outside Philadelphia has been charged with first-degree murder.

King Hua, 54, was fatally shot at a red light on State Road near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township at around 8:40 a.m. last Wednesday, according to reports.

A dark SUV used the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s vehicle, said Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly. A male passenger then got out and fired two shots through Hua’s windshield.

After the shooting, Hua’s car, a white Toyota, reportedly rolled forward and struck a van while his wife was still inside. The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene. Authorities believe the gunman shot Hua because the latter was driving too slowly.

“A man lost his life today over traveling in his car too slow in rush-hour traffic,” Daly told reporters. “It’s just not acceptable.”

On Thursday, 22-year-old Saddiq Washington was arrested in connection to the incident. The Darby resident was charged with first-degree murder and related counts.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Washington’s mother was driving the vehicle. As of Thursday, her involvement was “still at issue.”

Today Springfield Township Police announced the arrest of 22 year old Saddiq Washington of Darby for the murder of King Hua. Investigators say he admitted to shooting Mr. Hua Wednesday morning on State Road for driving too slow.https://t.co/8G8HWF3y5D pic.twitter.com/eeH4HIqSo4 — Johnny Archer (@JohnnyNBC10) July 1, 2022

Witness Jackie Washco reported hearing two loud pops and a car crash. She claims to have seen Hua’s wife in the aftermath of the shooting.

“I go to check the door and a woman’s screaming to me,” Washco recalled. “She’s like ‘Help! Somebody help. Call 911. My husband’s dead.’ So I called 911.”

Hua was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His daughter said he worked as a nail technician and immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam more than 20 years ago.

Featured Image via 6abc Philadelphia