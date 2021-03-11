Asian Man Punched in the Face By Stranger Who Followed Him Home in San Jose

A man in San Jose, California ended up with a chipped tooth after getting beaten by a stranger who appeared to ask for his help. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while the victim was pulling into his driveway around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. In the video, the suspect can be seen coming out of a car that came behind the victim’s vehicle. “Let me holler at your real quick,” he said while approaching the victim, according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. The victim, who was still in his own car, thought the suspect was looking for directions to a nearby park. But when he opened the door, the suspect started punching him in the face. The suspect fled the scene after attacking the victim, who reportedly suffered a chipped tooth. A report has since been filed with San Jose police.

: Ronald pulled into the driveway of his San Jose home Monday evening. A man approached his car. Ron thought the guy needed directions. Instead the man punched Him several times. The man runs away & Ron notifies SJPD. pic.twitter.com/w5Q1KpUKbP — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 11, 2021

The department is currently working with businesses to decrease underreporting of hate crimes, which have surged for Asian Americans in the last few months. "The decals displayed in businesses show that our community and police department take hate seriously and are here to help," it said on Twitter. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image Screenshots via Dion Lim

