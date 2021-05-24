Asian man shoved onto Queens subway tracks; police suspect possible hate crime

Rocco Parascandola and Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — An Asian man was shoved onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Queens Monday morning, narrowly escaping death in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, sources said.

The 35-year-old victim was pushed into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m., police said.

His assailant was muttering under his breath before he shoved the victim, and police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime, according to sources.

The oncoming train was able to stop before hitting the victim, who suffered cuts to his head from the fall. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Queens in stable condition, cops said.

The assailant ran off and has not been caught.

The attack is the most recent episode in a rash of subway crime that spurred Mayor Bill de Blasio last week to deploy 250 extra officers underground -- the largest police force on subways since the 1990s.

The suspect is described as Black, between 20 and 30 and 6 feet tall. He was wearing all black.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 people shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say

    Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.

  • 'They do what they want': Minneapolis police injured protesters with rubber bullets. The city has taken little action.

    Minneapolis police fired "less lethal" projectiles at nonviolent protesters last year. There's scant evidence the city has strengthened its oversight.

  • Suit seeks to limit anti-Muslim speech on Facebook but roots of Islamophobia run far deeper

    President Trump's ban on immigration from several mostly Muslim countries was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court. President Biden revoked it on his first day in office. Andrew Harnik/AP PhotoA civil rights group is suing Facebook and its top executives in federal court over the company’s failure to crack down on hate speech against Muslims. Muslim Advocates, a Washington, D.C.-based organization focused on discrimination against American Muslims, alleges in the suit that Facebook has violated a series of local and federal consumer protection laws. The suit points out that the company itself, in a July 2020 internal audit, found that “Facebook has created an atmosphere where ‘Muslims feel under siege’” on the platform. I am a scholar who tracks anti-Muslim activity such as violence, harassment, public speeches, property crimes and policies that target Muslims. This suit is right that many Muslims in the United States feel under siege – and have for quite some time. But I am cautious about assigning too much blame to Facebook for the staggering magnitude and breadth of anti-Muslim activity in the U.S. As the author of “Fear in Our Hearts: What Islamophobia Tells Us about America,” I argue that this could be a convenient distraction – with limited overall effect – from the deeper histories and realities of white supremacy that require sustained attention. American Muslims feel under siege The years 2015 to 2019 saw a spike in hateful incidents against Muslims, with the news media reporting more than a 1,000 cases over this period. The incidents ranged from everyday harassment and violence to federal policies targeting Muslim communities. State-level anti-Shari’a legislation also escalated. The idea behind these bills was that Islamic law, which was often left ill-defined or undefined by lawmakers, posed a danger to the United States. Many legislators who introduced these bills acknowledged they were not spurred by any particular cases in which Islamic law undermined the work of courts in the United States. The point was to raise suspicion of Muslims and Islam. Additionally, the real number of hateful incidents against Muslims is likely higher. The Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that, in general, over 50% of hate crimes go unreported. Even when people do report them locally, there is no unified process for national tracking. Some projects have started to document the extent and effects of these incidents. For example, I contribute to Mapping Islamophobia, a website tracking reports from reputable media outlets to capture trends over time, as well as individual stories behind them. From 2016 to 2019, ProPublica addressed the hate crime data problem with Documenting Hate, a multinewsroom and crowd-sourced collaboration to create a database of hate crimes. Elon University computer scientist Megan Squire, whose work contributed to the new lawsuit against Facebook, has drawn on publicly available Facebook data to analyze the enormous volume of hateful content against Muslims circulating on the platform. The common thread: white supremacy Importantly, Squire’s research also shows that anti-Muslim activity was deeply connected to fear and suspicion of nonwhite communities. Over the past hundred-plus years, nonwhite and immigrant communities have often been portrayed as being threats to white America. For example, legislation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries excluded Asian immigrants. The post-Civil War era of Jim Crow segregation, and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, also reflected and contributed to this suspicion. Not all Muslims in the U.S. identify as people of color. But the idea that Muslims constitute a “race” has become more common in recent years. Under the Trump administration, one way this played out was in the government’s ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries. But what these phenomena all have in common is that they are rooted in the history and contemporary reality of white supremacy. This makes calling for Facebook to police anti-Muslim speech more complicated than it may seem at first glance. Facebook has on many occasions pledged to strengthen its efforts to root out hate speech on the platform, most recently in December of 2020. However, systemic racism often ends up inadvertently written into the complicated math formulas at the foundation of all internet search and content curation, including Facebook’s. This is called algorithm bias. Given that billions of people use Facebook – and for many millions it’s the only way they access the internet – the connections between algorithms and racism on Facebook are especially significant. Civil rights leaders have been pressuring Facebook for some time to address algorithms that are not up to the task of monitoring hate speech on the platform that targets people of color. The lawsuit filed by Muslim Advocates suggests that anti-Muslim speech remains rife despite Facebook’s effort to revise its algorithms. The suit alleges that Facebook’s failure to more closely control hate speech on the platform results in the proliferation of anti-Muslim content for everyone to see, Muslim and non-Muslim alike. Muslim Advocates say this seeds and cultivates anti-Muslim bigotry and leaves Muslims feeling under siege. Still, tweaked algorithms are likely not enough to solve a social problem with deep roots. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Suing Facebook is a small part of the picture Sustained legal, political and cultural efforts are necessary to address more than acute symptoms of the deeper problem. Muslim Advocates’ lawsuit against Facebook is an example of using the legal system to address expressions of public hate against Muslims. The legal system does not guarantee redress, but it does offer an essential avenue for action. Political steps could be taken as well. Congress could pass legislation creating a uniform national system for tracking hate crimes, including funding ramifications for nonparticipation. If it were implemented and maintained effectively, such a system could provide more clarity about the systemic nature of harassment, intimidation and violence against communities of color, including but not limited to Muslims. The recently passed bill addressing anti-Asian violence, which President Biden signed into law, may be a step in the right direction. It creates stronger incentives for local and state law enforcement agencies to report data about hate crimes, even if stopping short of mandatory data reporting systems. Critics, however, claim that the legislation will ultimately have limited effects because it does not address the underlying reasons that communities of color and other targeted groups experience public hate. Muslims across the United States have long engaged in a concerted effort to humanize themselves to the broader American public. Many of these efforts, reflected in the rising number of Muslims running for political office at all levels of government, emphasize local connections and the shared values and interests that come with living together in a town, city or state. In this January 2019 swearing-in ceremony, Ilhan Omar (top right) and Rashida Tlaib (middle) became the first two Muslim women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo But it is a burden that Muslims cannot bear themselves. Anti-Muslim hostility – online and off – is one manifestation of the nation’s deep, everyday racial inequities, and failure to come to terms with histories and realities of white supremacy will not make its effects simply disappear. As the writer James Baldwin once said, “An invented past can never be used; it cracks and crumbles under the pressures of life like clay in a season of drought.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Caleb Elfenbein, Grinnell College. Read more:Livestreamed massacre means it’s time to shut down Facebook LiveSo long social media: the kids are opting out of the online public square Caleb Elfenbein does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Former Westinghouse official to plead guilty in FBI probe of SCANA’s nuclear failure

    An FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation of criminal charges against top officials in the doomed SCANA nuclear plant has opened a new front.

  • Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. Johnson has argued that Missouri’s lethal injection drug, pentobarbital, could trigger seizures because of a brain condition.

  • Daughter’s remorse after father dies of virus

    In March 2020, Michelle Pepe unwittingly exposed her parents to the coronavirus. Her mom survived, but her dad died. Now left surrounded by his belongings and constant reminders of the pandemic, she struggles to overcome the guilt. (May 24)

  • AT&T CEO: WarnerMedia Spin Will Let Investors ‘Seize the Multi-Hundred-Billion-Dollar Opportunity’ in Streaming

    AT&T CEO John Stankey positioned the proposed merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery as letting the companies — and their investors — better tap into the global direct-to-consumer opportunity, by separating the media assets from the telco. “I think, realistically, HBO Max would not be where it is today if not for the strength of the […]

  • Andrew Yang goes ‘Numb’ when asked to name a Jay-Z song

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang found himself dumbstruck when asked to name his favorite Jay-Z song after claiming in an interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, that he’s a fan of the rapper’s music, according to HotNewHipHop. “I listened to a lot of hip-hop during like the 90s and 2000s,” Yang responded when asked what he’s been “vibing to” lately, emphasizing his affinity for Jay-Z and Nas. “Yes,” Yang replied after an awkward pause.

  • Owner defends 9/11 themed bar in Texas

    ‘My goal is very simple. Don’t forget. No more, no less,’ owner of ‘bar9eleven’ says

  • Soccer-Chelsea squeeze into Champions League despite defeat at Villa

    BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Chelsea qualified for the Champions League despite losing 2-1 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as they squeezed Leicester City out of a top-four spot by one point. Chelsea, who had Ben Chilwell on the scoresheet in reply to goals by Bertrand Traore and an Anwar El Ghazi penalty, had to thank London rivals Spurs for beating Leicester 4-2 away.

  • SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

    Officials said evidence in the case showed the shooter, a white Rosewood, SC, woman, shouted racial epithets at the victims while shooting into their homes.

  • Series now even, Islanders aim to keep Crosby, Pens in check

    The top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust served as the lone constant for the Pittsburgh Penguins during an injury-plagued regular season, one that ended with a sprint to the East Division championship. The magic the three players created, however, has vanished for long stretches during Pittsburgh's first-round series against the New York Islanders. Crosby has one goal in four games.

  • A petition calling to charge Jake Paul for driving on the beach during turtle nesting season has over 70,000 signatures

    Jake Paul was the subject of massive backlash after critics said he endangered sea turtles by driving on the beach.

  • West slams Belarus over jet diversion, journalist arrest

    Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or piracy. Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through Belarus airspace on Sunday and ordered it to land. A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane in a brazen show of force by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for over a quarter-century.

  • Japan's Osaka buckles under COVID surge

    Doctors in Japan's second largest city Osaka say they're struggling to cope with a spike in COVID-19 patients.Hospitals there are running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted medical teams warn of a "system collapse."The city is bearing the brunt of Japan's fourth wave, accounting for a third of the nation's death toll in May.Just 14% of the prefecture's COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, leaving the majority to fend for themselves. Doctors are now warning of an impending disaster if the Olympic Games go ahead in July.Yuji Tohda is a Director at Kindai University Hospital:"Simply put, this is the collapse of the medical system. We cannot take in (patients)...""They say the Olympics will be the symbol of overcoming the coronavirus, but we haven't overcome the virus yet. From a medical point-of-view, the most important thing is to have the number of infected people under control. Everyone wants people to avoid gatherings."Japan has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any major developed nation.Only about half of Japan's medical staff have completed inoculations.Caring for critically ill patients in the face of infection risk has taken a serious toll on staff.Some have been doing hundreds of hours of overtime for a year.Satsuki Nakayama is director of the nursing department at Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital."Some ICU staff say they've reached a breaking point. So I have to think of personnel changes to bring in people from other hospital wings to support the ICU staff."Japan's surge in COVID cases is being driven in part by the UK variant of the virus which is considerably more infectious.In the week leading up to Thursday, there were some 3,900 reported new infections.That represents a more than five-fold jump over the corresponding period three months ago.Much of Japan, including Tokyo, is under a state of emergency which is expected to be extended to June.On Monday, Japan opened its first mass inoculation centres in Tokyo and Osaka, as it races to vaccinate most of its elderly population before the start of the Olympics.

  • ICE Releases Man Set for Deportation Back to His Family in California

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a man headed for deportation to Laos after lawmakers, organizations and members of the public campaigned for his freedom for months. Back home: Kao Saelee, 41, who was detained at a facility in Louisiana in August, returned to his family in California on Wednesday, according to KTVU. Since then, there had been an outpour of calls for Saelee’s release, including over 200,000 petition signatures and support from dozens of California legislators, according to the Asian Law Caucus (ALC), which co-led the “#FreeSaelee” campaign with AIM California, Iu Mien Community Services and Pawsitive Change Prison Program.

  • Which Dolphins players could best fill Jakeem Grant’s returner role?

    Which Dolphins players could best fill Jakeem Grant's returner role?

  • 11 Pet Products a Professional Dog-Sitter Recommends for a New Puppy

    Including toys, treats, harnesses, and more

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."

  • Man charged with murder after alleged assault at a Texas City bar

    Texas City police called the beating of the 65-year-old victim one of the "most vicious" they have seen in their careers.