Asian man spat on, kicked repeatedly and told 'Go back to China' at McDonald’s drive-thru in Maryland

An Asian man allegedly fell victim to a racist and violent attack at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Rockville, Maryland, last month.

The incident occurred while Shang Wang was ordering his usual Diet Coke at the restaurant along the 1300 block of Rockville Pike just before noon on June 25, according to a recent report. Wang said it all started when he drove around a red Nissan SUV that had been idling and blocking the drive-thru.

“It seemed like he [the driver] was on the phone,” Wang told 7News. “So I just drove around him and went and ordered my drink.”

Wang said he “didn’t think anything of it” when he passed the vehicle, which is why he was confused after its driver began constantly honking.

More from NextShark: Korean Consulate In Canada Warns of Danger After Citizens are Stabbed and Beaten Because of Coronavirus

Moments later, it purportedly started raining racist slurs and saliva.

“‘Go back to China! You Chinese motherf*cker,’” Wang recalled the driver saying. “And I look up, this guy is at my window, he spits through my window and the spit lands on my face.”

Wang said he got out of his vehicle to confront the man, but the attack only escalated. His assailant allegedly began kicking him and spitting on him some more.

More from NextShark: Man High on Meth Stops Traffic by Throwing Money From Building in China

Wang called 911 but his attacker had already left when the authorities arrived. An investigation later led them to 54-year-old Brandon Storm as a suspect.

Storm has yet to be formally charged, but a hate crime enhancement is reportedly unlikely as only Wang heard the alleged racial slurs. Syed Chishty, the drive-thru’s cashier who witnessed the spitting, told 7News that Wang is a regular customer who has “always been nice” to him.

Wang, who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan in 1977, told 7News that the attack left him feeling “very violated.” He also accused Storm of threatening to rape his wife and kids even though he is unmarried and has no children.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Miss England 2019 Goes Back to Being a Doctor to Fight on Front Lines

7News reported locating Storm at an auto shop in Rockville last Tuesday. The interaction “quickly burst into an expletive-laden barrage of insults,” the news station said.

“F*ck you and the news media,” Storm allegedly told 7News reporter Kevin Lewis. “Put me on. F*ck news media. Loser, get the f*ck out of here.”

At least one other person — a retired schoolteacher eating food in her car — reportedly witnessed the incident. Wang is hopeful that the police “will do their job and duty.”

More from NextShark: Stacey Park Milbern, Korean American activist who fought for the disabled, honored in Google Doodle

The incident came a week ahead of an alleged anti-Asian attack on a California family visiting Portland. Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, is facing bias crime charges after purportedly punching a 5-year-old girl and her father because he thought they were Japanese.

Featured Image via 7News