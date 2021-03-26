Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

Danielle Zoellner
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Rong Xin Liao, 84, reveals how he was attacked while waiting for the bus in San Francisco, California&lt;/p&gt; (ABC 7)

Rong Xin Liao, 84, reveals how he was attacked while waiting for the bus in San Francisco, California

(ABC 7)

An 84-year-old Asian man has spoken out after he was kicked out of his walker by a random attack one year ago.

Rong Xin Liao was waiting at a bus stop in the San Francisco, California, suburb of Tenderloin on the morning of 20 February when he was viciously attacked, he revealed to ABC 7.

"I didn't do anything to him," Mr Liao told the publication from his assisted living facility.

Surveillance footage shared by ABC 7 shows Mr Liao sitting in his walker on the sidewalk while he waits for the bus to arrive. A young man then appears and starts running towards Mr Liao before jumping to kick the elderly man in the shoulder.

Mr Liao and his walker fell to the ground from the kick and footage shows his head hitting the sidewalk.

Read more:

The attack caused Mr Liao to black out and he had to receive six stitches due to his injuries. He also stayed in the hospital for four nights to recover.

One year later, Mr Liao has spoken out against the attack following a significant rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans across the US. Mr Liao confessed that the attack he experienced has made him afraid to step outside.

"Every day there is crime in San Francisco," Mr Liao said. “Old people have to be careful."

The suspected perpetrator from the incident was Eric Ramos-Hernandez, 23, who was identified following the release of the surveillance footage. He was arrested and still moving through the court process.

Mr Ramos-Hernandez was next expected to appear in court on 11 April. No motive behind the attack has been revealed.

Due to Covid-19, Mr Liao will not be able to attend the court hearing even though he wanted to be there.

"I want a very strict punishment ... but I don't want him to be executed," he told ABC 7.

The United States has experienced a rise of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans in the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian crimes were reported to Stop AAPI Hate last year, according to data released by the reporting forum on Tuesday. Women reported hate crimes 2.3 times more than men, the report added.

The issue of racism against Asian Americans was brought into the spotlight with the Atlanta shootings on 16 March, when six women of Asian origin were among eight people shot dead.

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi picks first Black American to lead U.S. House security

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated a Washington military commander to serve as chamber's top law enforcement officer, who would be the first Black American to hold that role. The commander, Major General William Walker, of the District of Columbia's National Guard, has criticized the Pentagon for taking hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to help respond to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of Donald Trump.

  • 30 lawmakers appeal to Biden to reappoint workers fired for cannabis use

    ‘Those with the most power have always faced the fewest consequences’ for drug use, say Democrats

  • Batwoman 's Nicole Kang on Speaking Out Against Hate Crimes: 'It's a Huge Endeavor of Mine'

    "Understand that your Asian friends, brothers, and sisters are suffering trauma during one of the tensest moments in U.S. history," Nicole Kang tells PEOPLE

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • MIT grad found dead in Chicago home surrounded by bomb making material

    ‘A strong odor was emanating from the apartment and officers began getting sick’

  • 49ers' Kevin Givens reportedly facing second-degree assault charge

    Kevin Givens allegedly dislocated a man's shoulder during an altercation last month.

  • Suspect in Colorado shooting bought gun legally: officials

    The 21-year-old suspect in this week's Colorado mass shooting legally purchased the semi-automatic weapon used in the attack, and he will face additional charges for attempted murder, officials said on Friday. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told a briefing they were still trying to figure out what drove Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to open fire on Monday at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

  • 13 Bathroom Accessories That’ll Make You Want to Spend More Time in the Powder Room

    This luxe option from Anthropologie adds just the right amount of personality. Get it now! Shower curtains work like wallpaper in a bathroom in that they have the power to completely change the look of the space.

  • FDA Says "Do Not" Make These Vaccine Mistakes

    The COVID-19 vaccines were developed so quickly, it’s natural to wonder if they are safe and effective, despite what a Dr. Fauci or other expert says. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the shots and says they are, in fact, safe and effective—and urges you to get yours. “For a community to be fully protected, most community members need to get the vaccine,” they say. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect you from COVID-19, and it may also protect the people around you.” That said, there are a few things you should know as you make your decision. Read on for a list of things you should not do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 The FDA Says Don't Think the Rare Risk Outweighs the Big Reward It does. “All three FDA-authorized vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19 and may be given to any person eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” says the FDA. “The FDA carefully evaluated and analyzed the safety and effectiveness data for all COVID-19 vaccines and determined that all of the available data for each vaccine provides clear evidence that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks of each vaccine’s use.” 2 Don’t Think the Vaccine Won’t Protect You From the Variants, Says FDA “While each FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine is slightly different, available information suggests that the authorized vaccines remain effective in protecting the American public against currently circulating strains of COVID-19,” says the FDA. “We are already talking with vaccine manufacturers about these new strains and how to quickly and safely make any changes that may be needed in the future." 3 Don’t Stop Your Public Safety Measures After Vaccination, Says FDA “Some variants spread more easily than others,” says the FDA. “To help slow the spread of COVID-19, get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you. Other ways to slow the spread include:Wearing a maskKeeping 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with youAvoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spacesWashing your hands often with soap and water (use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available)” 4 Don’t Worry About the COVID-19 Vaccines Being Unsafe, Says FDA They are, says the FDA. “The FDA evaluated data from clinical studies that included tens of thousands of people. The data from these studies clearly show that the known and potential benefits of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines greatly outweigh the known and potential risks,” says the agency. “Millions of doses of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people all around the country. Serious adverse events following vaccination are very rare. No serious, life-threatening allergic reactions occurred in clinical study participants, however, after getting a COVID-19 vaccine in their community, a few people had anaphylaxis (a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that happens within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen). Because of this remote chance of severe allergic reaction, health care providers may ask you to stay at the place where you received a vaccine for monitoring for 15 to 30 minutes.” 5 Don’t Think People are Having a Ton of Adverse Reactions, Says FDA They aren’t. “To date the FDA and other government agencies have not identified any new safety signals that raise questions about the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines. A safety signal is information from one or more sources, such as federal surveillance programs, that suggests an adverse event may potentially be related to a vaccine or medicine and that further evaluation through additional studies or close monitoring may be needed,” says the agency. So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • How Boris Johnson went from threatening to eat ID card to opening door to pub Covid passports

    As an image, it had all the colour and comedy that had become the hallmarks of Boris Johnson's columns. In 2004, considering being forced by the then Labour Government to carry an ID card, the future Prime Minister gave a withering response in his regular Telegraph slot. "I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it," Mr Johnson wrote. "If I am incapable of consuming it whole, I will masticate the card to the point of illegibility. "And if that fails, or if my teeth break with the effort, I will take out my pen knife and cut it up in front of the officer concerned." It fitted a clear theme that ran through Mr Johnson's articles and early political career – a deep scepticism of Big Government, be that meddling from Brussels or burdensome red tape. What would he have written of a Prime Minister who has opened the door to millions of people having to reveal part of their medical status for normal social activities? This week, that prospect came a big step closer to becoming reality when Mr Johnson indicated comfort with pub landlords asking for drinkers' Covid status before entry.

  • Boulder police still trying to establish motive for mass shooting: 'It will be haunting for all of us'

    Police are still searching for a motive

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’