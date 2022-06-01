Asian man stabbed after argument with stranger on Brooklyn subway

An Asian man was reportedly stabbed following an argument with another man aboard a train near the New York City subway station earlier this week.

The incident occurred near York Street station in Brooklyn at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was described as a man in his 20s.

According to the New York City Police Department, the two men, who did not know each other, got into an argument while riding the subway. The assailant, described as a man in his 20s with a black long-sleeved shirt and mustard-colored pants, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his shoulder.

The victim reportedly hit his attacker in the head and caused him to bleed. Transit operators stopped their train at York Street, where the suspect managed to escape. EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The Southbound F and Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains encountered delays as the NYPD investigated the incident.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was an Asian man, but they are not currently investigating the incident as a hate crime. They have recovered the knife used during the attack, but the suspect is still at large.

Featured Image via Tony Webster (CC BY-SA 4.0)

