Asian Man Struck in Broadway, Asian Woman Verbally Attacked on Train in NYC

Carl Samson
·1 min read

Two Asians have become targets of harassment and violence in Manhattan earlier this week, adding up to the surge in anti-Asian incidents reported in New York City.

The first incident reportedly occurred on Monday and involved a 31-year-old man walking at Broadway and West 28th Street around 11:30 p.m.

For no apparent reason, a suspect punched the man in the face, the New York Post reported.

The victim ended up at Lenox Hill Hospital according to police, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The second incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday and involved a 28-year-old woman riding the northbound C train in Lower Manhattan.

A male suspect who boarded from the Fulton Street station sat across her and began to harass her, police said.

"F**k you, you Asian b****! Don’t f**k with me! I’m [going to] slap you," the suspect allegedly screamed during the encounter.

The suspect eventually left and the victim was not physically harmed.

The incidents come as undercover Asian police officers roam the city to catch perpetrators of hate in action.

Last Saturday, a man was arrested after using anti-Asian slurs and threatening to beat up a cop in plainclothes.

A 34-year-old Asian woman was also racially harassed on a southbound Q train at the 96th Street station on the same day.

Witnesses to such incidents are urged to contact the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or email its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force at asianhctf@nypd.org.

Feature Image (Cropped) via GeneralPunger (CC BY-SA 4.0)

