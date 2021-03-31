Asian Man Threatened by Racist in Home Depot in New York City

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A 28-year-old Asian man has fallen victim to a racist attack that threatened his life in New York City earlier this week. The incident, now under investigation as a hate crime, occurred while the victim was shopping with his non-Asian girlfriend at a Home Depot in Brooklyn around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect allegedly approached the couple and menaced them with a piece of lumber, according to the New York Post. “Why you with that little d**k Asian n****r?" the suspect asked the woman, New York police said. He then turned his attention to her Asian boyfriend. "I’ll cut you, you f**king Asian. Don’t call anyone," he allegedly said. "I’m a Blood, I’ll shoot you." The suspect eventually fled the scene. The victim reported the incident to store employees before heading to the 75th Precinct. The victim described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build and a scar near one eye. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the details in the Post's report to Newsweek but declined to release further information.

The incident occurred only a few hours after another anti-Asian case in the city that involved a 65-year-old woman. Surveillance video shows a male suspect approaching the victim, punching and repeatedly kicking her in the head before fleeing the scene. He allegedly told her, "F*ck you, you don’t belong here." A building within the vicinity of the attack also drew controversy after some of its employees are seen ignoring and closing their door on the helpless victim. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, among other charges. Feature Images via ajay_suresh (CC BY 2.0)

