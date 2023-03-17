Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HKEX sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
Stella Qiu
·4 min read

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.

Further helping sentiment, as many as 11 U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co will deposit as much as $30 billion into First Republic Bank. Investors welcomed the move by sending the stricken lender's stock 10% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.

China's bluechips increased 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2%.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.1% and Nasdaq futures were flat after major U.S. stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis.

Meanwhile, global central bankers on Thursday introduced what market watchers interpreted as an emerging effort to firewall the rate increases needed to fight inflation from separate efforts to calm concern about financial stability.

"The ECB is trying to draw clear lines between its inflation fight and its job of maintaining financial stability. This is a theme other central banks are likely to echo," said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities.

"It is rare that financial turmoil emerges in such a high-inflation environment, and while tighter financial conditions come at a convenient time for inflation-fighting central banks, they are unlikely to believe that tighter financial conditions alone will be enough to return inflation to target."

After hiking as indicated, the ECB refrained from providing a forward guidance on future rate hikes. Euribor futures have fully priced in a quarter-point hike to 3.25% at the ECB's next policy meeting and the possibility of another.

Markets are also back to overwhelmingly pricing in another 25 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week, though there is a 20% chance of the Fed pausing instead.

Two-year Treasury yields continued to climb on Friday, rising 8 basis points to 4.2137% and pulling away from a six-month low of 3.7200% touched earlier this week. Yields were, however, headed for the steepest weekly decline since February 2020 when markets were thrown into chaos by COVID-19 fear.

Ten-year yields were steady at 3.5789% on Friday and were set for a weekly decline of 11 basis points.

The U.S. dollar and Japanese yen reversed some of their safe-harbour flows. The dollar index hovered at 104.38, after easing 0.3% overnight, while the yen pulled back from a one-month high to 133.47 per dollar.

The euro steadied at $1.0615, after having received a boost from the ECB's half-point hike overnight.

"The past week has provided an unwelcome reminder of the inherent fragility of banking systems," said analysts at Capital Economics in a note to client.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty. The key question is whether this episode proves another relatively brief period of volatility that soon dies down, or the first tremors of a major banking crisis. At this stage, the answer is unknowable."

Underscoring the scale of stress in the financial system, data showed that banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve over recent days, smashing the prior record set during the global financial crisis.

Oil prices slipped on Friday but were headed for a 10% fall for the week. U.S. crude eased 0.3% at $68.15 a barrel, while Brent crude also skidded 0.3% at $74.5 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1920.69 per ounce, heading for a weekly gain of 2.8%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Rise on Bank Rescue, Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities advanced Friday after a rescue package for First Republic Bank fueled a rebound in US shares. Bond yields in the region moved higher as investors continue to weigh chances of further interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top

  • Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

    Australia said it's planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the U.S. State Department approved the sale Friday. The deal comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. Australian officials said the new nuclear-powered submarines would be able to fire the Tomahawk missiles.

  • Stocks Rally After Bank Rescue; Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended the day higher after a First Republic Bank rescue package was secured, sparking a rebound in shares of embattled regional lenders. Treasuries fell after the European Central Bank delivered a rate hike that added to bets the US central bank will also raise next week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirs

  • Japan says closely coordinating with BOJ, overseas authorities on banking issues

    Japan's government is closely coordinating with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities overseas to prevent fallout from the crisis of confidence engulfing banks in the West, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday. Market turmoil in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States has also ensnared Credit Suisse and fuelled fears of another global financial crisis.

  • Investors Rush To Gold Amid Bank Crisis, And This Gold Stock Is Acting Bullish

    Gold stock Osisko Gold Royalties is approaching a 52-week high after breaking out of a base in strong volume. Gold and related stocks have become attractive as the banking crisis leaves investors looking for a safe place to park their money. The price of gold surged on Monday after the Silicon Valley Bank crisis triggered bank fears, and is up for the week.

  • China to Cut Steel Output For Third Year to Hit Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- China will again cut annual crude steel production in 2023, according to a person familiar with the decision, marking the third year in a row that the government has mandated reduced output in order to rein in carbon emissions from the heavily polluting sector.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Face

  • China Does U-Turn on Bond Feeds After Sudden Halt Roiled Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in China were able to access widely used bond price feeds again after an abrupt suspension of the data earlier in the week roiled the $21 trillion market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAt le

  • TSMC's Germany chip plant talks hone in on govt subsidies -sources

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC's talks with the German state of Saxony about building a new factory are at an advanced stage and are now focused on government subsidies to support the investment, two people familiar with the matter said. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed company, flagged in 2021 that it was in the early stages of reviewing a potential expansion into EU member Germany, in what would be its first European plant. The European Union last year unveiled the European Chips Act to ease government funding rules for semiconductor plants, as the bloc tries to guarantee supplies after a chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • WSJ Opinion: U.S. Banking System 'Remains Sound,' Yellen Tells Lawmakers

    Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee on Mar. 16, 2023, the Treasury Secretary defended the Biden administration and Federal Reserve's response to the collapse of two U.S. banks. Images: Shutterstock/Bloomberg News Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Fu

  • Baidu Soars After Analysts Give Ernie a Thumbs-Up After Test-Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged more than 14% Friday after brokerages including Citigroup tested the company’s just-unveiled ChatGPT-like service and granted it their preliminary approval.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the F

  • Bank lifelines ease global financial crisis fears

    Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled U.S. and European banks shored up investor confidence on Friday and bolstered sentiment in battered stocks, although concerns now centre on whether a global financial crisis has been fully averted. Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. lenders over the past week. The package came less than a day after Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity, which went some way to calming panic about a global banking crisis.

  • China’s Latest Battle With African Swine Fever to Push Up Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is battling a resurgence of African swine fever, the deadly disease that’s previously wiped out almost half of its hogs, potentially pushing up prices for the country’s most popular meat. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,0

  • Southern Co. (SO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Southern Co. (SO) closed at $68.12, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day.

  • Crude oil: Odds of a rate cut ‘swiftly hitting’ demand-driven commodities, strategist says

    Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Phillip Streible joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the odds of a rate cut, volatility, investor sentiment, and the outlook for crude oil.

  • ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania sheds light on evolving family dynamic amid relationship with boyfriend Paul Connell

    Tune in to “We Should Talk” every Thursday, where In The Know’s Gibson Johns interviews your favorite celebrities and influencers. Subscribe to “We Should Talk” here. For many years, viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been used to cast member Dolores Catania‘s family... The post ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania sheds light on evolving family dynamic amid relationship with boyfriend Paul Connell appeared first on In The Know.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Home Depot (HD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • ‘Not a 2008 redux,’ but BlackRock is ready for opportunities amid ‘damage’ of rate hikes and recession

    There are 'financial cracks from rapid rate hikes,' not a 2008-style banking crisis, says BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

  • Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis

    Oil prices were little changed on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets, but crude benchmarks were still headed for a second weekly fall after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial markets this week. Brent crude futures edged up 2 cents to $74.72 a barrel by 0133 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday. Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S. and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.