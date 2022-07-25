Asian markets drift lower as traders eye big week

·3 min read

Asian markets slipped Monday at the start of a key week for equities as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates again and some of the world's biggest companies report earnings.

While the US central bank is widely expected to hike borrowing costs by 75 basis points, traders will be poring over policymakers' views on the outlook for the world's biggest economy as they try to rein in inflation while nurturing growth.

The decision comes a day before second-quarter gross domestic product data is released, with some observers warning it could show a second successive contraction, which is considered a technical recession.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended last week with a loss, ending a three-day rally, following a big data miss on the crucial services sector.

And Asia fared little better, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington all in the red, though there were small gains in Singapore and Seoul.

Investors are also awaiting the release of earnings from business titans Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

The figures will provide a clearer idea about the impact of surging inflation and rising interest rates on consumer spending and companies' bottom lines.

But analysts remain cautious about the outlook, while attention on trading floors turns from rising prices to economic growth, with some saying a slowdown could allow banks to ease up on their monetary tightening.

Fed chiefs have already said their main priority was bringing inflation down from four-decade highs, even at the expense of growth.

"We still see further downside for risky assets as recession fears accumulate and central banks remain committed to fighting inflation at the expense of growth,” said Standard Chartered strategist Eric Robertsen.

And Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management added: "While rising jobless claims, softer home sales, and a buildup in gasoline inventory show the Fed front-loading rate hikes are causing a slowdown and bringing inflation under control, the issue is at what cost."

The economic slowdown -- and the expected hit to demand -- continues to put pressure on oil prices, with both main contracts well down Monday.

Crude has given up most of the gains seen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said she saw further losses.

"While prices have been volatile, I expect renewed downward pressure on crude," she said, adding that the Fed decision "will likely serve as a fresh reminder of the economic headwinds ahead".

- Key figures at around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 27,710.72 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 20,464.49

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,265.06

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0205 from $1.0220 on Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1992 from $1.1998

Euro/pound: UP at 85.10 pence from 85.07 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 136.02 yen from 136.05 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $93.80 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $102.45 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 31,899.29 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,276.37 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/dva

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Japan board reshuffle brings in less dovish member

    The Bank of Japan has reshuffled its board and brought in a new member seen as more keen to end ultra-low interest rates than his dovish predecessor, potentially tilting the board away from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive monetary easing policy. Former private economist Hajime Takata, and another newcomer Naoki Tamura who joins from a commercial bank, will hold a joint inaugural news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, following their official appointment by the government the day before. They replace Goushi Kataoka, a former economist who was a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, and former commercial banker Hitoshi Suzuki, whose five-year terms ended on July 23.

  • WH attempts to tackle climate crisis, inflation as Jan. 6 Committee plans fall hearings

    Former Vice President Al Gore joins Meet the Press to discuss the Biden administration’s latest efforts to curb the effects of climate change. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins the show to discuss the timeline for the committee’s final report. Plus, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the country is not in a recession.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Could China Be Headed for a Lehman-Style Crisis? This Property Bust Is Different.

    Unlike the U.S. global financial crisis, the amount of leverage propping up in Chinese speculative investments is more limited, and household balance sheets and high savings rates act as a buffer.

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeGrowth is already slowing in response to the F

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Bear Market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies’, says strategist

    U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.

  • Suze Orman Says 'Nothing Is Normal' in Today's Stock Market. What Should You Do With Your Portfolio?

    Stocks have had a miserable year, and now a lot of investors are seeing losses in their brokerage accounts compared to where their balances sat at the start of 2022. Meanwhile, wild levels of inflation are wreaking havoc on many people's budgets. With that in mind, here are three tips for managing your investments right now.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.2775

    Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KMI ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.2775...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla Isn’t a ‘Money Furnace’ After All

    The company's free cash flow was better than expected, and the company could be due for a credit-rating upgrade.

  • Recent gains in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$2.1m, still down US$517k

    Insiders who bought US$2.1m worth of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...