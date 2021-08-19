Asian markets drop on Fed taper talk, Delta fears

Oil prices have taken a hit from concerns about demand as the US holiday season draws to a close and the Delta variant triggers new containment measures
·3 min read

Markets fell in Asia on Thursday following a second straight day of losses on Wall Street in response to Federal Reserve minutes indicating it could begin withdrawing its huge financial support by the end of the year.

Expectations of an end to the largesse that helped drive a global equity rally for more than a year added to the already sombre mood on trading floors caused by the fast-spreading Covid Delta variant, which is forcing a re-evaluation of the economic recovery as fresh curbs are put in place.

After chalking up record highs on numerous occasions in recent weeks, New York's main indexes ended in the red again Wednesday after the minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed most board members agree on tapering monetary policy in the next few months.

The remarks come after a string of data showed the world's top economy was well on the recovery track -- particularly employment with more than 1.8 million new jobs created in June and July, and inflation running at multi-year highs.

There has been a worry on markets for some time that the blockbuster economic rebound could fan a surge in prices that could get out of control if the Fed did not act in time.

"Most participants" at the meeting "judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year", the minutes said, though they did also show some were hesitant not to knock the recovery off course by moving too early or quickly.

While there was no indication of when a move would be discussed or started, the general feeling is that it will come before January.

"This leaves the market reasonably well set up for a decision on the start date of tapering being made as early as next month's meeting, to commence before the end of the year," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill, adding that it could be ratified and begun soon after the November gathering.

"Obviously, contingent on a third successive good employment report being published on 3 September."

The sell-off on Wall Street filtered through to Asia, where Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Taipei all lost more than one percent, while there were also losses in Tokyo, Sydney, Manila and Jakarta.

Oil also dropped more than one percent after data showed a rise in US gasoline stocks indicating demand is drying up as the holiday season draws to an end, while the impact of lockdowns and the Delta variant are also dampening sentiment.

"There are still too many question marks over the crude demand outlook over the next few months and that will weigh on crude prices," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

"The return to the office no longer seems like a certainty and delays in approving vaccines for younger children will likely mean inconsistent demand as the school year starts."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 27,394.43 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 25,442.91

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,446.01

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.18 yen from 109.77 yen at 2050 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3718 from $1.3753

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1671 from $1.1712

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.12 pence from 85.14 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.7 percent at $64.32 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $67.19 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 34,960.69 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,169.32 (close)

dan/jah

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show

    The bulk of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the U.S. central bank start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, and reduce purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) "proportionally" so they end at the same time. Minutes from the Fed's July 27-28 meeting, which were released on Wednesday, showed policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases, with "many" of them keen on making sure bond-buying ends before interest rate hikes may need to begin, and "several" preferring a more gradual approach. Fed officials largely agreed there had been enough progress on inflation to meet the "substantial further progress" threshold needed before the central bank could reduce its monthly purchases, currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS.

  • Tencent sales slow as China crackdown weighs

    Chinese tech giant Tencent's revenue grew at its slowest pace in two years, results released Wednesday showed, as it and other gaming firms now brace for an expected regulatory crackdown.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • The economy likely to pick up steam again later this fall: Portfolio Manager

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest FOMC minutes and the outlook on the overall market.

  • Asian shares fall, dollar gains after Fed minutes

    Asian shares fell on Thursday while the dollar reached multi-month highs against peers, after minutes from the U.S. central bank's last meeting showed the increasing prospect of reduced monetary stimulus this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.63%, heading back towards 2021 lows set last month, with Chinese blue chips down 0.21%, Australia falling 0.54% and Hong Kong off 0.45%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.37%.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver Slips Following Fed Meeting Minutes

    The dollar slipped

  • Stocks, Oil Sink on Growth Worries; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s stocks fell to the lowest this year, crude oil sank and the dollar rallied as a weakening outlook for global growth jarred with Federal Reserve minutes indicating officials could start paring stimulus from later this year.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares dropped to the lowest since December with stocks in Hong Kong leading the slide. Equities also dropped in Japan and China. U.S. futures steadied after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retreated overnight. Most Fed officia

  • Robinhood earnings: Crypto trading skyrockets in Q2

    Robinhood's (HOOD) revenue based on crypto transactions skyrocketed in the 2nd quarter, with more than 60% of its users trading digital currencies. However the company warned of lower revenue expectations for the third quarter. Shares fell about 5% in after hours.

  • Cyclicals and small-caps may 'start to outperform': Strategist

    LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick to discuss the latest market action.&nbsp;

  • The Way for Biden to Win Is by Running Over the Reactionaries

    Drew Angerer/GettyIn a matter of months, Joe Biden has reminded Americans that their government can work, and be a force for solving, rather than exacerbating, the nation’s gravest problems. That has set off alarm bells in the Republican Party, which has devoted decades to sowing division, and seeking to discredit, and destroy, the nation’s government from within, culminating in Trump’s frontal attack on democracy itself.As Biden confronts continued efforts by GOP “leaders” to make government fa

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • AI Firm Yitu Said to Mull Hong Kong IPO After Shanghai Plan Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong after a tightening regulatory scrutiny stalled an earlier attempt to list in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said.The AI firm could seek a valuation of about $4 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, according to the people, asking not to be named discussing private matters. Yitu, whose application for a STAR board IPO was withdrawn last month when regulators fail

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.