Asian markets extend Wall St rally as China eases curbs

China has started to ease tough Covid restrictions that saw its largest city Shanghai locked down for weeks (AFP/Hector RETAMAL) (Hector RETAMAL)
·3 min read

Asian markets rose Monday as investors rediscovered some verve after the release of healthy US data and as China eases some of its strict Covid curbs in Shanghai and Beijing, lifting hopes for the world's number two economy.

The gains extended a positive end to last week for global equities with some commentators saying there was a growing hope that the months-long sell-off may have run its course.

Wall Street provided a strong lead and snapped a series of weekly losses, with Friday's rally supported by data showing an easing of the key personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

Markets have been pummelled this year as soaring prices -- caused by the Ukraine war, supply chain snags and China's lockdowns among other things -- forced central banks to hike interest rates and warn of more to come.

The US reading lent hope that the worst of the inflation surge may have passed and could allow the Federal Reserve to ease back from its hawkish rate hike drive later in the year.

May jobs data -- due for release on Friday -- should provide a fresh snapshot of the economy and possibly provide an idea about the Fed's next policy moves.

Asian investors followed the lead from their US counterparts.

Hong Kong put on more than two percent after a strong Friday performance fuelled by a rally in tech firms, while Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well up.

An easing of long-running lockdown measures in Shanghai provided a much-needed lift to sentiment, with China's biggest city seeing a drop in Covid cases, while some curbs were also being lifted in Beijing.

Officials have also announced measures to ease the impact on the world's number two economy, which has been hammered by the restrictions.

The possibility that the measures could be gradually removed helped oil prices rise, with Brent topping $120 for the first time in two months as traders bet on a pick-up in demand.

That comes as European leaders are said to be edging towards a deal to impose sanctions on imports of crude from Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Still, while optimism is higher on trading floors at the moment, it remains at a premium with inflation still elevated and borrowing costs expected to rise further, while the war in Ukraine and China's still-struggling economy continue to drag.

"We are in the middle of a bear market rally," Mahjabeen Zaman, of Citigroup Australia, told Bloomberg Television. "I think the market is going to be trading range bound trying to figure out how soon is that recession coming or how quickly is inflation going down."

- Key figures at around 0240 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 27,309.35 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 21,124.09

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,147.15

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0750 from $1.0739 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2649 from $1.2631

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.97 pence from 84.99 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 127.00 yen from 127.09 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $120.36 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $116.20 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.8 percent at 33,212.96 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,585.46 (close)

dan/mtp

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index finished Friday up 6.6% for its biggest weekly gain in 18 months after surging inflation declined in April.

  • Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

    The Serbian populist president has announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” gas deal with Russia

  • Colombian presidential candidates cast votes

    STORY: “It’s a relatively simple election: to leave things as they are in Colombia, which in my opinion means more corruption, violence and hunger, or to change Colombia and take it towards peace, prosperity and democracy for the people,” said Gustavo Petro after casting his vote in Bogota.The current senator, leftist former mayor of Bogota and member of the M-19 guerrilla group has consistently lead opinion polls with around 40% support, 10 points below what he would need to secure the presidency without a June second round.His main opponent is Federico 'Fico' Gutierrez, the center-right former mayor of Medellin, who has around 25% support.Polling third in the six-way race is construction magnate and former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez, with about 20% support.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Main Trend Turned Up on Friday

    Trader reaction to 12523.25 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index early Monday.

  • Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city

    European Union leaders will meet on Monday to reiterate support for Ukraine as Russian forces intensified attacks to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the southeastern Donbas region that Moscow has prioritised taking full control over. Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw is stalling a massive Russian offensive across the Donbas.

  • Ex-rebel, businessman to vie in Colombia presidential runoff

    Colombian voters opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June amid hopes a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic. Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led the field of six candidates Sunday with just over 40% of the votes, while real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández, who has no close ties to any political parties, finished second with more than 28%, election officials reported. Both are far from the conservatives and moderates that have long governed the South American country.

  • China Reopening Stocks Favored, UBS Global Wealth Management Says

    Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, Chief Investment Office, discusses the outlook for Chinese stocks and credit, the economy, and the opportunities she sees. She speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world’s supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation that’s running at multi-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Met

  • Next Hong Kong Leader John Lee to Meet China’s Xi in Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders during his first visit to China’s capital since his selection as chief executive earlier this month, according to local reports.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Met

  • Beijing and Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

    Restaurants remain closed in Beijing, except for takeout and delivery, and many people in Shanghai still can only go out with special passes.

  • Lucy Hale Runs Errands in Crop Top, Leggings & Mint Nike Air Max 270s

    Lucy Hale recently ran errands in Los Angeles wearing enviable mint and white Nike Air Max 270s.

  • China's tech giants test the waters in fashion metaverse despite slim chance of profits

    China's Big Tech companies from ByteDance to Tencent Holdings are testing the waters in the fashion metaverse even though prospects of monetisation and profitability are slim in the foreseeable future. TikTok owner ByteDance is launching a digital fashion app compatible with the Douyin e-commerce platform and its Pico virtual reality headset, according to a report by Tech Planet. Meanwhile, social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu is selling virtual fashion items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT

  • Memorial Day weekend Air & Sea Show features military jet flyovers, water rescue demos

    The rumble of bombers and fighter jets over South Beach on Saturday could be heard from the shoreline and reverberating off Miami Beach buildings, signaling the start of Memorial Day weekend as the annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show drew excited spectators to the beach.

  • Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio loses latest bid for release from jail

    A judge has denied the latest request by the former top leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys for release from jail. Enrique Tarrio is awaiting trial on criminal charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

  • Japan Q2, full-year growth to be weaker than previously estimated- Reuters Poll

    Japan's economy will grow at a weaker rate than previously thought this quarter despite hopes for a strong rebound in consumption after showing resilience in the three months through March, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The world's third-largest economy is at risk of being hobbled by slowing economic growth in China and a surge in global raw material prices - both issues that could hurt Japan's key manufacturing sector, the poll showed. However, the slower expansion still indicates growth will be strong enough for the economy to recover to its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels of end-2019 this quarter, about 70% of poll respondents said.

  • EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions

    European Union leaders will meet on Monday to declare continued support for Ukraine to help it fend off Russia's assault, but the talks will be overshadowed by their failure to agree on a new sanctions package against Moscow. Over two days, leaders of the 27-nation bloc are to discuss how best to aid Ukraine four months into Russia's invasion and how to deal with the conflict's impacts: high energy prices, an impending food shortage and the EU's defence needs. But draft conclusions of the meeting, seen by Reuters, showed that while the EU will be generous with verbal support for the government in Kyiv, there will be little in terms of new decisions on any of the main topics.

  • German authorities deny that they are not helping Ukraine enough

    Vice Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck has denied reports in the German media that his country is doing little to help Ukraine.

  • Asian markets rise after Wall Street’s rebound and as China eases COVID lockdowns

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.

  • As China seeks big Pacific deal, many in Fiji see benefits

    For Georgina Matilda, working for Chinese infrastructure company China Railway means that she can put food on the table for her children. “I think Chinese is good coming in Fiji,” said another Fijian, Miliane Rokolita. The welcoming attitude by many in Fiji and elsewhere in the South Pacific comes as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sweeps through on an island-hopping tour amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the region.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine push Russian troops back from Lysychansk-Bakhmut main road Oblast Military Administration

    Roman Petrenko - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 10:44 Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that reinforcements have arrived at the front line, enabling the Ukrainian Armed Forces to repulse the Russian troops from the main supply route between Lysychansk and Bakhmut.