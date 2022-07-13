Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

·4 min read

Asian markets fought Wednesday to recover some of the losses suffered at the start of the week as recession alarms continue to ring loud and oil struggled to erase the previous day's sharp drop owing to growing demand fears.

The euro clawed its way back slightly after hitting parity with the dollar for the first time in two decades, though it remains under pressure from growing concerns about an energy crisis across the eurozone and the European Central Bank's slower pace of monetary tightening.

Traders are also awaiting the release of a series of key indicators this week, including the all-important consumer price index later Wednesday, with expectations for another increase to a fresh 41-year high.

Another big spike in prices will reinforce the Federal Reserve's determination to lift interest rates 75 basis points for a second successive month in July, adding to concerns that officials could go too far and tip the economy into recession.

Still, Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments said policymakers were unlikely to shift from their hawkish tilt for now.

"This is widely expected to be a really strong print," she told Bloomberg Television.

"Even if it is not, I don't think that changes the Fed's perspective in a couple of weeks. We won't have enough evidence that inflation is convincingly turning over."

In a further sign of the pressure being felt around the world from surging prices, the South Korean central bank lifted rates 0.5 percentage points Wednesday, the first such increase since 1999.

While European markets enjoyed a rare advance thanks to bargain-buying, all three main indexes on Wall Street dropped.

Asian equities fluctuated, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei slightly higher but Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta in the red.

- Europe gas crisis -

Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said equities could continue to struggle owing to a perfect storm of crises engulfing trading floors.

"Typically, equity markets can deal with one risk relatively well," he said in a note. "But the current setup of sticky inflation, rapid Fed tightening, growth/recession risks and excessive rates volatility, to name a few, have at times left investors defenceless.

"And with the market coalescing to a bearish consensus, stocks are having trouble sustaining a meaningful rally."

Both main crude contracts were flat, staying below $100 and nowhere near recovering the more than seven percent drops suffered Tuesday, hit by bets on a drop in demand and fears of more Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.

The commodity has lost a large chunk of the gains seen after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, despite bans on imports from Russia, with some analysts saying consumers were simply choosing not to buy fuel because of the high price.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US stockpiles rose 4.76 million barrels last week, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the figures, indicating demand slacking off even during the key summer driving season.

Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday will be followed intently as he tries to persuade the crude giant to pump more to help reduce prices.

On currency markets, the euro held just above $1.0 a day after hitting parity on Tuesday for the first time since late 2022, with a worsening energy crisis fanning expectations that the eurozone will plunge into recession.

With Russian energy giant Gazprom starting 10 days of maintenance Monday on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the bloc -- and particularly gas-reliant Germany -- is waiting nervously to see if the taps are turned back on.

"A prolonged cut to the gas supply would halt a lot of economic activity, sending (Germany) deep into recession," said Tapas Strickland at National Australia Bank.

He said July 21 -- when the gas should be switched back on -- will be a crucial date.

"That date also happens to be the day of the next ECB meeting," he added. "Either of these events are key risk events. Russia playing gas politics by not switching on the gas supply would likely see the euro lurch much lower."

- Key figures at around 0250 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 26,423.11 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 20,963.55

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,270.99

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0032 from $1.0037 Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1893 from $1.1889

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.34 pence from 84.40 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 137.14 yen from 136.84 yen

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $95.80 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: FLAT at $99.52 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 30,981.33 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,209.86 (close)

dan/cwl

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • 2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The company's revenue during the month was up 18.5% year over year.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • Indian rupee tracks tepid Asian peers, shares to hit record low

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee touched a record low on Tuesday, as weakness in domestic equities and other Asian currencies on fears of a global recession weighed on the local unit, although bonds rose following high demand for safer assets. Bond yields dropped as a sell-off in global equity markets boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and had a knock-down effect on Indian government bond yields. The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]

  • Celsius is ‘Deeply Insolvent,’ Alleges Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

    The troubled lender lacks the assets and liquidity to honor its obligations to investors, DFR said.