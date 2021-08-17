Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity.

Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined while Tokyo gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 hit a new high despite rising U.S. coronavirus infections.

Traders got “some positive sentiment” from Wall Street but were “paying close attention to the situation in Afghanistan,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Landlocked Afghanistan's economy is tiny, but other governments were caught off guard by the speed of the collapse of its U.S.-allied leadership. Thousands of people tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized the capital, Kabul.

Markets also were digesting news that Chinese factory output, consumer spending and investment grew slower in July than expected. The government blamed flooding in central China and controls on travel and business to fight outbreaks of the coronavirus's delta variant.

That led to a drop in oil prices Monday as traders adjusted forecasts of Chinese demand.

Beijing's policy of pursuing zero virus cases “points towards the risk of aggressive measures” that “may continue to put a cap on growth,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,500.43 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 27,545.46. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.7% to 26,002.66.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.8% to 3,145.14 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 1.1% to 7,469.90.

India's Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 55,597.78. New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia declined while Bangkok gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,479.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points to 14,793.76.

Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gain in the S&P 500.

Sectors traditionally considered lower risk, including utilities and companies that make food and personal goods also helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in banks, energy stocks and a swath of retailers and travel sector companies.

Analysts had expected U.S. economic growth to slow from its breakneck pace earlier this year, but the highly contagious delta variant has prompted even more caution from investors.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 5 cents to $67.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Monday, the contract dropped $1.15 to $67.29. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 4 cents to $69.55 per barrel in London. It lost $1.08 to $69.51.

The dollar gained to 109.32 yen from Monday's 109.24. The euro declined to $1.1769 from $1.1776.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

    With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • Why SoFi's Earnings Plunge Is a Buying Opportunity

    The freshly public fintech company tanked after earnings, but long-term investors can take advantage of the weakness.

  • Taliban won't have access to central bank reserves held in the U.S.: administration official

    The Taliban's declaration that it had taken control of Afghanistan on Monday put central bank watchers around the world on alert. Driving the news: The nation's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, held $9.4 billion in international reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: International observers are concerned about what the Taliban would do with the funds i

  • Where To Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — and What Investments To Avoid

    Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to...

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Gold Rises for Fourth Day as Weak Data, Virus Boost Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose for a fourth day as investors turned to the haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data.A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August after expanding at an unprecedented pace a month earlier, while a measure of selling prices advanced to a fresh record. Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed due to fresh lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 outbreak there.The data underscored broader con

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.