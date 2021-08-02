Asian markets mostly up but China, Delta fears temper optimism

US lawmakers could vote on Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week after a bipartisan agreement was reached on Sunday
·4 min read

Asian markets mostly rose Monday but investor optimism over the global recovery was being kept in check by worries over the spread of the Delta Covid variant as well as China's regulatory crackdown.

Signs that US lawmakers were edging towards agreement on Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill were unable to provide much of a boost, while eyes are on the release of US jobs data at the end of the week as firms struggle to fill positions despite unemployment remaining high.

In the latest sign that the global outlook is upbeat, figures last week showed the US economy had returned to its pre-pandemic level -- though at a slower pace than expected -- while the eurozone expanded at a much better rate than forecast.

However, observers said the rally that world markets have enjoyed for much of the past year was sputtering as investors grow increasingly concerned about spiking inflation that many have warned could force central banks to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies.

Added to that is the slow vaccination programmes in some countries and rapid spread of the Delta variant that has led to the reimposition of lockdowns and other containment measures.

In early trade, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila rose but Singapore and Jakarta fell.

"Shares remain at risk of a short-term correction or volatility as coronavirus cases rise globally, the inflation scare continues and as we come into seasonally weaker months, but surging company profits in the US and lower bond yields are providing support," said Shane Oliver at AMP Capital.

Nervous traders are keeping tabs on China after authorities last week embarked on a crackdown on the country's private tuition firms as well as the tech and property sectors.

The moves raised concern that other industries could be next, despite officials and state media trying to calm markets in the face of a rout.

- Afterpay soars -

On Friday, tech firms were told by authorities to conduct "deep self-examination" over issues including data security and user rights as they tighten the leash on big corporations citing national security and antitrust concerns.

Major names including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Pinduoduo were among more than 20 firms summoned to a meeting with a department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology where they were told to scrutinise their approach to user rights infringement, data security and violations of resource management regulations.

Tencent fell more than two percent in Hong Kong, though Alibaba rose more than one percent.

Still, CICC strategists led by Hanfeng Wang wrote in a note: "Last week's selloff may be overdone from a technical, near-term perspective.

"Parts of the market are ripe for entry."

Traders are also watching developments in Washington, where the Senate looks to be on course to pass Biden's infrastructure bill, which will provide an extra jolt to the world's top economy, adding to the president's $1.9 trillion stimulus earlier in the year.

Lawmakers finalised the bipartisan legislation on Sunday after a special weekend session, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "I believe the Senate can process relevant amendments and pass this bill in a matter of days."

The bill includes huge spending on roads and bridges, the electric grid, transit, broadband and drinking water.

Biden is also aiming to pass an ambitious $3.5-trillion budget package that includes once-in-a-generation spending on health care, education, social welfare and climate action.

In company news, Afterpay shares surged more than 20 percent after US digital payments platform Square Inc., led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, said it would buy the Sydney-listed buy-now, pay-later company for US$29 billion.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 27,742.28 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 26,187.41

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,429.77

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.69 yen from 109.66 yen at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3889 from $1.3908

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1864 from $1.1876

Euro/pound: UP at 85.42 pence from 85.34 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.5 percent at $72.85 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.6 percent at $74.22 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 34,935.47 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,032.30 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/gle

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Rebound as Traders Weigh Beijing’s Latest Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities rebounded from an early Monday loss and sovereign bonds rallied, as investors weighed the odds for monetary policy easing against a regulatory crackdown that has roiled markets.The benchmark CSI 300 Index erased a decline of 1%, before rising as much as 2% amid a rally in consumer shares, with Kweichow Moutai Co. gaining 3.4%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index also rebounded to gain 1%.Trading remains volatile as investors try to price in the new reality of China’

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-China eye 'highest honour' as women's team advance to quarter-finals

    The Chinese women's table tennis trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu beat Austria's Liu Jia, Liu Yuan and Sofia Polcanova 3-0 in the round of 16 team event on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals. Women's singles silver medallist Sun joined forces with Wang to crush the Lius in the doubles match, with the Austrians unable to win a single set.

  • How COVID survivor groups are becoming a political movement: Yahoo News Explains

    Following in the footsteps of organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and March for Our Lives, a new political lobbying force made up of survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to form. Several groups, such as “Young Widows and Widowers of Covid-19” and “Covid Survivors for Change,” started as outlets for people affected by the coronavirus to connect during isolation and are beginning to turn their shared grief into action. Chris Kocher, executive director of Covid Survivors for Change, explains what the movement hopes to accomplish.

  • Major Kansas City employers not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, but pressure growing to act

    “It’s not an area we want to direct or require,” a Cerner executive says as health and political leaders encourage businesses to require workers to get shots.

  • CDC is out with new data showing how much more contagious delta variant is

    Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, discusses the rising concern about the delta variant.

  • Olympics-Badminton-With high hopes dashed, Japan's shuttlers reflect on Tokyo letdown

    Japan had looked a genuine threat to China's dominance coming into the Tokyo Olympics but despite having home-court advantage and nearly twice as many top-five players in their ranks the host nation ended the competition with a solitary bronze medal. Traditional powerhouse China won just three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics but their shuttlers have returned with a vengeance, winning one gold so far and still in the running for the other four. Things looked good for Japan with a 15-match streak of wins until Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda lost to China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen on Thursday.

  • COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant continue to rise

    “Things are going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

  • Some nations continue to suffer from COVID

    The number of COVID-19 cases is surging internationally, but unlike the U.S. and other wealthier nations, vaccines are still in short supply. Elizabeth Palmer explains.

  • Ziaire Williams reacts to playing ‘Uncle’ LeBron for the first time

    Williams, 19, will go from being teammates with Bronny in high school to facing LeBron in the NBA.

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • Japan, South Korean Shares Pressured by Chinese Technology Crackdown, Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

    The Nikkei and KOSPI were rattled all week amid a Chinese crackdown on its technology sector and rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

  • The broken American health-care system is prolonging the pandemic

    Americans are taught to fear going to the doctor. Turns out this makes them less likely to get vaccinated too.

  • China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Saturday reported 55 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, as the Delta variant spreads across the country during the summer holiday. Thirty of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The other 25 cases originated overseas.

  • Olympics-Diving-Dominant Shi doubles up again with 3m springboard gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's Shi Tingmao claimed her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the women's 3 metre springboard diving on Sunday, becoming the second woman to retain both individual and synchronised 3m titles at the Games. Shi's victory enabled her to match compatriot Guo Jingjing's back-to-back double 3 metre springboard golds at the Athens and Beijing Olympics. It was China's ninth consecutive gold in the individual event.

  • China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission increased disclosure requirements for initial public offerings of Chinese companies amid nearly a $1 trillion share selloff last week.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it said in a statement Sunday, after the U.S. regulator said it would require Chinese companies seekin

  • China’s Putting Pigs in 13-Story ‘Hog Hotels’ to Keep Germs Out

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking hog biosecurity to new levels -- 13 stories in fact.That’s the height of a building in southern China where more than 10,000 pigs are kept in a condominium-style complex, complete with restricted access, security cameras, in-house veterinary services and carefully prepared meals.The seemingly luxurious conditions represent a state-of-the-art approach to biosecurity in which pigs -- the main source of meat in China -- are shielded from viruses, including the devasta

  • SolarWinds: Top US prosecutors hit by suspected Russian hack

    It is feared hackers may have accessed sensitive legal files during last year's SolarWinds breach.

  • Keni Harrison Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles, US Advances in Women's 200m, and More

    The United States is still on the hunt for its first gold medal in track and field, but Keni Harrison added another silver in a furious finish in the womens 100m hurdles. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold and made history for Puerto Rico.

  • Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout southern region as COVID cases soar

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will from Monday extend strict curbs on movement in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and another 18 cities and provinces throughout its south for another two weeks to help combat its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the government said. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing a rapid spread of infections that has led to movement restrictions in around one-third of the country. "Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and other places have to urge citizens to stay where they are and strictly follow the curbs," a government statement said on Saturday.

  • Fauci says unvaccinated are "propagating this outbreak" as Delta spreads

    Fauci said the newest data shows the coronavirus vaccines protected against serious illness and death.