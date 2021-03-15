Asian markets mostly rise ahead of key Fed meeting

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week as investors grow increasingly worried that the expected economic recovery will fan inflation and force the bank to hike interest rates
·4 min read

Asia markets rose Monday following another Wall Street record, with attention on this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, which comes as investors fret that an expected economic recovery will fan inflation and force the bank to hike interest rates earlier than thought.

The general mood across trading floors is of a blockbuster surge in global growth this year as the rollout of vaccines and easing of lockdowns allow life to return to a semblance of normal.

Bets on a strong rebound this year increased last week as Joe Biden signed off his $1.9 trillion stimulus, which includes big cash handouts for struggling Americans.

The president's pledge to ramp up the country's inoculation programme with an aim for herd immunity around the summer also provided some cheer to traders.

However, the government spending splurge combined with an expected boost in consumer spending has also ramped up inflation expectations.

That is reflected in the spike in government debt yields, particularly benchmark 10-year Treasury notes -- a canary in the coal mine for coming price increases -- fanning worries the Fed will be forced to hike borrowing costs.

And while yields remain relatively low, Charles-Henry Monchau of FlowBank SA said: "It's not just a question of level, it's a question of pace.

"Are we going to move on the bond yields too quickly too fast for the market to adjust or is it going to be a smooth journey to higher bond yields?"

The Fed's reaction to market angst over rising yields will be closely watched when it holds its two-day policy meeting from Tuesday.

The bank's ultra-loose monetary policies, including record low interest rates, have been a key pillar of the surge in equities over the past year but fears of possible tightening moves have seen that wobble in recent weeks.

- Yellen inflation confidence -

Still, analysts expect it to maintain its dovish position, with governor Jerome Powell likely to reiterate that policymakers are willing to accept higher inflation to get back to full employment for the foreseeable future.

"I think it's 'markets be damned' at this point," said Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union.

"The Fed has said that until the real improvement in employment and in the economy, they're not going to budge," Frick told AFP. "I really don't think they're going to waver."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday played down inflation fears, telling ABC's "This Week" she saw only a "small risk" and "absolutely" does not expect a return to the runaway inflation of the 1970s.

The Dow at S&P 500 ended Friday at an all-time high for the second day in a row, and Asia broadly tracked the gains.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Jakarta were all in the green, though Shanghai and Taipei fell. Manila plunged more than three percent after data showing a surge in new Covid infections in the Philippines.

There was little reaction to figures showing Chinese retail sales and industrial production rose more than expected last month.

Patrik Schowitz, at JP Morgan Asset Management, said he was upbeat about the outlook for markets.

"Last week did little to challenge our conviction macro views: strong growth is ahead, driven by economic reopening and turbo-charged by fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy," he said in a commentary.

"Despite elevated valuations across both equities and credit it's very hard not to be positive on risk assets in this environment."

The bulk of the rise in bond yields may be done for now, he said.

"On a middle of the road view, there's certainly more upside for equities, but probably somewhat constrained by already-high valuations."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 29,815.62 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 28,936.55

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,449.02

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1946 from $1.1952 at 2245 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3926 from $1.3922

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.80 pence from 85.82 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.17 yen from 109.00 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $66.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 percent at $69.84 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 32,778.64 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 6,761.47 (close)

dan/gle

Recommended Stories

  • World stocks inch up on increasing bets on faster economic recovery

    Global stock prices inched higher while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. A rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets even as investors become wary of key central bank policy meets later in the week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's. U.S. S&P500 futures rose 0.2% in early Asian trade, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.3%.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover listens to its rock-zapping laser

    The Mars robot starts using its laser and even records the sounds the instrument makes.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.

  • Taylor Swift wore a semi-sheer minidress covered in flowers for the Grammys red carpet

    Taylor Swift's floral dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the look with strappy sandals and rosy makeup.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • One team from Kentucky gets in NCAA field. Another is left hanging on the bubble.

    Morehead State will open against West Virginia. Louisville named a replacement team if another school has to drop out.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • Sean Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 3-1

    Sean Monahan scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series. Darryl Sutter coached his second game for the Flames after returning to the team when Geoff Ward was fired March 4. “We’ve made some progress in terms of how we wanted to play,” Sutter said.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • Americans can now start tracking the status of their $1,400 stimulus checks

    The IRS announced people can check the state of their direct payments using the "Get my Payment" portal.