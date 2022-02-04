Asian markets mostly rise as Hong Kong reopens, eyes on US jobs

Hong Kong led Asian markets higher as it returned from a three-day Lunar New Year break (AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE) (ISAAC LAWRENCE)
·4 min read

Asian markets mostly rose Friday as a rally in Hong Kong on its first day back from a break helped overcome a sharp drop on Wall Street, though a surprisingly hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank added fuel to fears about the removal of pandemic-era stimulus.

All eyes are now on the release later in the day of US jobs data, which is often used as a guide for possible Federal Reserve policy decisions, before next week's eagerly awaited inflation report.

With the jobs market well on the recovery track as the economy reopens, the central bank has said it feels it has enough room to begin raising interest rates from March to fight soaring inflation, which is sitting at a four-decade high.

However, while the outlook for growth remains upbeat, investors are having to recalibrate to adjust to the end of the era of cheap cash, which has helped fan a two-year rally that has pushed markets to record or multi-year highs.

Several Fed officials have come out recently to insist they will not put the recovery at risk in their tightening campaign, though debate on trading floors is rife about how much they will lift borrowing costs in March and how many more times they will do so this year.

Commentators say a strong reading on the jobs front Friday would revive talk of a more hawkish move in March with a 50 basis-point lift, as opposed to the 25 basis points usually announced.

The ECB's apparent shift in its outlook towards lifting rates this year itself stunned investors Thursday.

Boss Christine Lagarde has for months said inflationary pressures would be temporary and dissipate as the world economy reopens and supply chains resume -- allowing the bank to keep rates ultra-low this year.

But a record jump in prices last month and no sign of them easing has forced her to re-evaluate, saying the "situation had indeed changed".

The news came as the Bank of England announced a second successive increase.

"The first half of this year we are now experiencing a rates shock," Tracy Chen, of Brandywine Global Investment Management, told Bloomberg Television.

"If the Fed and BoE and other (emerging market) central banks are too aggressive in hiking interest rates, potentially we are going to face kind of a recession risk in the second half, or at least more slowdown in the economy."

The ECB news jolted US markets, which were already owing to a rout in tech stocks that came after Meta's sobering earnings report that sparked a 25 percent drop in its shares.

However, a blockbuster reading from Amazon -- which saw it record sales of almost $140 billion in the holiday quarter -- soothed some of those concerns and provided some support to Asia on Friday.

Hong Kong led the way, rising more than two percent as investors in the city returned from a three-day Lunar New Year break. Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were also up. Tokyo was flat while Sydney and Wellington dipped.

On oil markets, WTI held above the $90 mark it broke Thursday for the first time in seven years, as traders bet on continued improvement in demand thanks to the economic reopening, and with the United States being hit with a cold snap.

Lingering worries over Ukraine-Russia tensions were also playing a key role in the spike, with analysts predicting $100 could be breached soon.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 27,233.83 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 24,388.00

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1453 from $1.1438 late Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3605 from $1.3601

Euro/pound: UP at 84.18 pence from 84.06 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.92 yen from 114.95 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $90.93 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $91.60 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.5 percent at 35,111.16 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,528.84 (close)

dan/jfx

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg had said Meta will focus on short-form video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous Q4 earnings.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped as much as $31 billion, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighte

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]