Asian markets mostly rise after Wall St record with eye on jobs

Global markets have enjoyed a broadly healthy week on optimism over the recovery outlook (AFP/MOHD RASFAN)
·3 min read

Most markets rose in Asia on Friday following another record close on Wall Street, with traders zeroing in on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The broad gains put the region on course to end a strong week on a positive note as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant, which weighed on confidence for much of August, gave way to optimism over the recovery outlook.

Data showing fewer people than expected applied for jobless benefits in the United States last week -- the lowest since March 2020 -- provided a positive lead ahead of the non-farm payrolls, which could have a huge bearing on the Federal Reserve's plans for tapering its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Fed boss Jerome Powell last week indicated that the bank would take it easy in winding down the financial support -- and would be even more careful in lifting interest rates -- but offered no timetable for doing so. Observers say a strong jobs reading would likely mean the Fed would move sooner than later.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street finished at fresh records after the figures, and the buying filtered through to Asia.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all in the red, though Hong Kong was weighed by profit-taking after four days of gains. Singapore and Jakarta also dipped.

While there is a general consensus that the global economy will continue to recover from the pandemic as economies are reopened -- albeit some slower than others -- there remains a sense of caution.

"Historically, September is a weak month for equities, particularly in the US, and some investor caution is natural given elevated valuation multiples and a challenging macro environment," said Lewis Grant, at Federated Hermes.

"The Delta variant continues to soften consumer confidence across the world. Concerns over parts shortages and supply chain frictions have not eased. Afghanistan reminds us how quickly geopolitical risks can appear, while Hurricane Ida demonstrates our vulnerability in the face of increasingly common extreme weather events."

He said Friday's figures would be "likely to see a return to the 'bad news is good news' attitude, with a worse-than-expected slowdown in the US labour market likely to send stocks higher in anticipation of continued stimulus".

Analysts said a speech by Xi Jinping announcing plans to set up a new stock exchange in Beijing for small and medium-sized enterprises suggested he remained supportive of the role of markets in the country's development.

Equities in the mainland and Hong Kong have been strained in recent months by a crackdown on a range of industries -- particularly vast tech firms -- as part of a government drive to get a firmer grip on the economy.

"It is particularly interesting that the recommendation for the creation of the small- medium-enterprise exchange is coming personally and publicly from Mr Xi himself," said Patrick Springer, at Huatai Securities USA.

"For investors concerned about how Mr Xi sees the financial markets, a constructive view would be that it means that Mr Xi recognises the further development of the capital markets is critical for China."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 28,787.35 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 26,005.87

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,611.62

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.93 from 109.95 yen at 2035 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3839 from $1.3835

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1880 from $1.1878

Euro/pound: UP at 85.85 pence from 85.83 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $69.79 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $72.98 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 35,443.82 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,163.90 (close)

dan/jah

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Robinhood investors are propping up this stock market, says JPMorgan

    Our call of the day from JPMorgan, says aggress offers up a fresh view on the chances of a correction for stocks

  • 2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

    As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge.

  • The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan To Prosper.

    Electricity infrastructure company Quanta Services is buying renewable power engineering and construction firm Blattner for $2.7 billion.