Asian markets and oil bounce after last week's tumble

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole symposium will be closely followed for clues about the bank's taper plans
·3 min read

Stocks and oil rallied Monday on bargain-buying after last week's blow-out, with traders tracking a healthy Wall Street performance fuelled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta variant could cause him reconsider plans to taper monetary policy.

Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures, while sentiment was jolted further last week by minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicating it could start withdrawing its vast financial support by year's end.

The colossal bond-buying programme and record low interest rates have been a key pillar of the global recovery for more than a year, and the prospect of the cash being withdrawn has seen that advance stall.

However, Dallas Federal Reserve boss Bob Kaplan, who is considered a policy hawk, suggested he could rethink his view to taper soon in light of the Delta variant's spread, which is showing signs of hobbling economic growth.

"The thing that I am going to be watching very carefully over the next month, before the next (Fed) meeting, is (whether) it is having a more material impact on slowing demand and slowing GDP growth," he said.

"I'm going to keep an open mind on that, and if it is having a more negative effect that might cause me to adjust my views somewhat from ones that I've stated."

Observers said the general consensus is that even when the Fed finishes winding back support, it is unlikely to immediately start hiking interest rates.

"Markets react to interest-rate hikes much more than tapering and we expect a pause between tapering and the first hike, suggesting liftoff in 2023 and not before," said Esty Dwek of Natixis Investment Managers.

Focus is now on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance chiefs, with hopes for a clue about a taper timetable.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied Friday, and Asia picked up the baton at the start of the week.

Hong Kong, which sank nearly six percent last week, climbed more than two percent, as did Taipei, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Wellington put on more than one percent.

There were also gains in Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

The positive start was mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains, having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta spread will impact demand as countries restrict people's movements.

Crude was also helped by a dip in the dollar caused by the Kaplan remarks.

Still, while the week has got off to a healthy start, investors remain cautious about Delta's effect on the recovery outlook, while China's ongoing regulatory clampdown is also keeping optimism on check.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 27,479.85 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 25,436.18

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 3,471.71

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.84 yen from 109.80 yen at 2050 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3648 from $1.3626

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1715 from $1.1705

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.84 pence from 85.87 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $62.71 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $65.88 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,120.08 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,087.90 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/gle

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia PM backs reopening targets, says COVID-19 lockdowns unsustainable

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks. Some states have flagged they may not stick to a national plan that would include relaxing border controls, worried about a surge in cases in the country's southeast, with Sydney breaking new one-day records for infections. "(Lockdowns) cannot go on forever.

  • Bitcoin Briefly Tops $50,000 Level for First Time Since Mid-May

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped the closely watched $50,000 level again in an ongoing recovery in the cryptocurrency market from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced as much as 3.5% to almost $50,093 in Asian trading Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. Bitcoin was last above $50,000 in mid-May. The revival in virtual currencies has excited animal spirits again among the crypto faithful, putting longer term predictions of $10

  • Xi seeks submission from business giants

    Why China's efforts could be self-defeating

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • It's Time to Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but if you've done the research and you still feel confident in the company, those downturns are often a buying opportunity. Keep reading to see why Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) made the list. Trevor Jennewine (Appian): Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once said, "Every company is a software company."

  • Can Enbridge Support Its Dividend?

    Dividend yields have fallen to lows not seen in decades. With the S&P 500 rallying double digits this year, the average dividend yield on stocks in that index is now at a 20-year low of 1.3%. It also makes them question stocks with high dividend yields like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which currently clocks in at 7.2%.

  • Here's Why These 3 Low-Priced Growth Stocks Are Better Than Penny Stocks

    It's better to buy shares of companies with great long-term prospects than to hope for good luck trading questionable opportunities.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • 1 Smart Way to Invest in Dogecoin Without Buying Cryptocurrency

    Dogecoin's price is starting to climb: Here's one strategy that could help investors capitalize on that trend.