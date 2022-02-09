Asian markets rise again as traders gird for US inflation data

The release of US inflation this week is the main focus for investors, with prices expected to have seen another sharp rise in January, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to act (AFP/JUSTIN SULLIVAN) (JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
·4 min read

Asian markets rose Wednesday following a positive performance on Wall Street as traders prepared for the release of highly anticipated US inflation data, while sentiment was also buoyed by signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Oil prices also enjoyed a small bounce on demand optimism after two days of losses fuelled by the positive vibes from Eastern Europe and as talks on an Iran nuclear deal appear to be progressing.

With speculation swirling over the Federal Reserve's plans to battle soaring prices, global equities have fluctuated wildly at the start of the year as traders try to position themselves for a series of interest rate hikes that are likely to begin in March.

The prospect of the removal of cheap cash -- which has pushed markets to record or multi-year highs -- has particularly hit tech firms as they are more susceptible to higher rates.

However, the sector helped New York's three main indexes to healthy gains on Tuesday, and Asia followed suit in early trade Wednesday.

Hong Kong jumped more than one percent thanks to a surge in market heavyweights Alibaba and JD.com, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also well up.

Still, investors remain nervous and Thursday's US January inflation print is front and centre this week.

Forecasts are for another pop up from the four-decade-high seven percent seen in December, while a big miss in either direction could have big consequences for markets.

A higher reading will pile pressure on the Fed to embark on a more aggressive tightening campaign but a weaker figure would temper worries.

"The inflation data has continued to rise faster than many anticipated and we're now in a situation where central banks are racing to catch up and get to grips with price pressures," said OANDA's Craig Erlam.

"Many still expect we'll see an orderly return to inflation targets over the forecast horizon with moderate rate increases but the risk of inaction becomes far greater than the alternative."

He added: "The next 48 hours will be interesting, with the Fed minutes (from its most recent meeting) and US inflation data being released. So much has been priced in at this point -- five hikes from the Fed by December -- but there's potential for more.

"We may not yet have hit the peak as far as rate expectations are concerned and Thursday's (consumer prices) reading is expected to be another shocker."

Signs of a possible easing of tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border also provided a little pep to investors.

After speaking to Russia's Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron said he saw the "possibility" for talks between Moscow and Kyiv over the festering conflict in eastern Ukraine to move forward, and "concrete, practical solutions" to lower tensions.

But hopes for a breakthrough have weighed on the oil market in recent days, as have indications that an agreement with Iran on its nuclear programme was close.

A deal with Tehran would pave the way for it to begin selling crude on the international market again, pushing much-needed supplies into a tight market.

Still, with demand expected to continue rising as the global economy reopens, commentators predict the black gold will break past $100 a barrel soon.

After falling more than two percent Tuesday, both main contracts were slightly higher in early Asian business.

- Key figures around 0250 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 27,530.82 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 24,727.06

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,463.81

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1430 from $1.1426 late Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3560 from $1.3545

Euro/pound: UP at 84.29 pence from 84.27 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.39 from 115.53 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $89.51 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $91.04 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 35,462.78 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,567.07 (close)

dan/oho

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.-Listed China Firms Get Boost as State Funds Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. got a much-needed dose of good news on Tuesday after state-backed funds were said to have entered the local market to buy shares to help stem declines that have accelerated in recent weeks.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMe

  • Fed's Daly says U.S. inflation could get worse before it gets better

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -High U.S. inflation may get even higher before subsiding in the face of Federal Reserve action and as supply chain strains recede, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday. "We could have it be worse before it gets better but it is definitely going to get better," Daly told CNN, adding that even so she doesn't expect inflation to have fallen to 2% by the end of the year. The Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates from near-zero levels next month, a move Daly said she supports.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • What Makes Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The analyst said he thought retail cannabis sales in the U.S. would reach $64 billion by 2030 -- up from $17.2 billion in 2020 -- and one of the stocks he recommended to cash in on this trend is Trulieve Cannabis. This vertically integrated medical cannabis company is a leader in the state of Florida, but it also boasts a presence in 10 other states, with a combined 159 retail dispensaries across the nation as of early January. Trulieve Cannabis has had a more careful and disciplined strategy than that of most of its competitors in the marijuana industry, many of whom splurged on acquisitions in the hopes of dominating the market, even at the expense of a strong balance sheet and profitability.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day.