Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data some worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.

U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's plunge but stayed below $100 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday ahead of the government's release of data on June consumer prices. A fresh round of company results is due this week.

Investors worry U.S. and European central bank action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might derail global economic growth. The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points last month, triple its usual margin, and two members of its rate-setting panel say they support a similar hike this month.

Strong U.S. inflation “may cement the case” for tighter Fed policy, but traders might choose to “buy into the stance of peaking inflation” as oil prices fall, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,290.01 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to 26,437.96. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.5% to 20,941.78.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.6% higher at 2,329.56, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 recovered from earlier losses to be flat at 6,606.30. India's Sensex edged 0.1% higher to 53,938.84. New Zealand advanced while Southeast Asian markets declined.

South Korea’s central bank on Wednesday hiked its policy rate by an unprecedented margin of 0.5 percentage points to 2.25%, seeking to tamp down price increases that have been worsened by soaring energy and commodity prices and disruptions caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

New Zealand’s central bank also lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5%. It was the third time this year that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points, following hikes in April and May. There was also a quarter-percentage-point rise in February.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to 3,818.80, declining for a third day. Technology, health care and energy stocks accounted for a big share of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6% to 30,981.33 and the Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% to 11,264.73.

Big companies are due to report second-quarter results over the next few weeks.

Expectations appear subdued. Analysts are forecasting 5.1% growth for companies across the S&P 500, which would be the weakest since the end of 2020, according to FactSet.

U.S. inflation jumped as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up prices of oil and other commodities. Global manufacturing supply chains were disrupted by Chinese efforts to contain virus outbreaks that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.

The U.S. bond market is flashing warning signals of a possible recession.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, was steady at 2.98%. It is below the two-year Treasury yield, which indicates some investors expect a recession in the next year or two.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 19 cents to $96.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $8.25 on Tuesday to $95.84. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, climbed 27 cents to $99.76 per barrel in London. It fell $7.61 the previous session.

The dollar rose to 137.00 yen from Tuesday's 136.77 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0035 from $1.0045.

Recommended Stories

  • NE Florida housing market ‘cooling off’ as interest rate hikes affect mortgage rate of future buyers

    Jacksonville’s red-hot housing market has cooled in recent weeks.

  • Be aware: FBI warns of spike in real estate scams

    As inflation rises and home prices surge, authorities are warning the public about a recent spike in rental and real estate scams that have cost victims thousands of dollars.

  • Oil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data

    Oil edged up on Wednesday, a day after it fell through $100 a barrel for the first time since April, while traders looked towards U.S. inflation data that could weaken the market. Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.2%, at $99.73 a barrel at 0325 GMT. Investors have sold oil positions on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem inflation will spur an economic downturn that will hit oil demand.

  • 25 migrants from Cuba come ashore on Key Biscayne. One hospitalized for dehydration

    Twenty-five migrants from Cuba came ashore on Key Biscayne early Tuesday, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

  • Africa looks to private sector to fund ocean climate action

    Countries on Africa's west coast are increasingly turning to climate funding initiatives to boost livelihoods of oceanside communities, aid biodiversity and take climate action. On the margins of the high-level political forum on sustainable development currently underway at the United Nations headquarters in New York, African coastal and island states and conservation groups outlined plans to boost ocean conservation and economic development through a system of “ blue bonds” — a method of financing projects that would also benefit ocean health.

  • The Frenetic Editing of ‘Elvis’ Is a Matter of Perspective

    Baz Luhrmann's film avoids the usual beats of the biographical film in favor of an impressionistic structure: “‘Biopic' was a dirty word in Baz’s mind,” editor Matt Villa tells IndieWire.

  • 'Award is final' - Philippines asserts sovereignty on arbitration anniversary

    The Philippines reaffirmed on Tuesday that it had the legal high ground over China in a long-running maritime row, marking the anniversary of an arbitration ruling that concluded Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless. Following a heated standoff with China, the Philippines took the bold step in 2013 of lodging a case with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague seeking clarification of its sovereign entitlements under international law. The panel's 2016 interpretation of maritime boundaries went in Manila's favour and dealt a major blow to Beijing, which refuses to recognise the outcome and maintains that its claim, based on its own historical maps, remains valid.

  • Doctor plans to give offshore abortions on a boat in federal waters to get round state-level bans

    A California doctor believes that a reproductive health clinic on a boat could bypass abortion bans in the wake of Roe v Wade's overturn.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Flash Fresh Warning Signs on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial markets are flashing warning signs that another round of Covid shutdowns could create more turmoil for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of stocks has lost almost 9% since June 28 as

  • Why Energy Stocks Plunged Today

    The market is worried that global oil demand could drop if parts of China go back into COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Severe heat: 5 electricity blackout risks facing the entire U.S., not just Texas

    Texas has a unique state-run power grid, but its extreme-weather issues, and balancing natural gas and wind to create electricity, hold lessons for the nation.

  • NYT Poll: GOP Voters Prefer Trump to DeSantis in 2024

    While roughly half of GOP voters prefer someone other than Donald Trump to be the party's nominee in 2024, the former president would still best the party's top five contenders.

  • The Fed will likely choke off an economic rebound then change course as markets enter a new era of volatility, BlackRock says

    "The Federal Reserve ... is likely to choke off the restart of economic activity — and only change course when the damage emerges," BlackRock warned.

  • Senate Democrats encounter obstacles in final sprint

    Senate Democrats in a sprint to accomplish as much as they can before the August recess and the start of the fall midterm campaigns are already getting tripped up by a series of unexpected problems. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced progress over the July 4 recess in negotiations with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin…

  • Musician Francisco Martin’s Journey to Embracing His Filipino-American Heritage

    I was born in San Francisco, CA to parents who were both born and raised in the Philippines. Per the norm with Filipino families, music was a huge part of our everyday lives. We had a large family living relatively close by alongside an even larger Filipino community which came with a plethora of adopted … Musician Francisco Martin’s Journey to Embracing His Filipino-American Heritage Read More » The post Musician Francisco Martin’s Journey to Embracing His Filipino-American Heritage appeared fi

  • Businesses confronting new US ban on Xinjiang products say it leaves them confused

    US companies have fretted for months that a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region would disrupt business. Now, an early sign suggests they were right to worry. The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which went into effect last month, aims to block imports from that region that are alleged to have used forced labour in their production. Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said at the time he expected "implementation to be messy". Do you have qu

  • Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

    The captive Ukrainian medic’s eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man walking past her was a blur. Yuliia Paievska knew only that her life was being traded for his, and that she was leaving behind 21 women in a tiny three- by six-meter (10- by 20-foot) prison cell they had shared for what felt like an eternity. Before she was captured, Paievska, better known throughout Ukraine as Taira, had recorded more than 256 gigabytes of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team’s efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. She got the footage to Associated Press journalists, the last international team in Mariupol, on a tiny data card.

  • Asian Stocks, US Futures Edge Up Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures edged up Wednesday in cautious trading dominated by a dimming economic outlook and an anxious wait for data that may show US inflation at a fresh four-decade high.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationMSCI Inc.’s regional

  • The labor shortage has given employees a big upper hand. Their power may be running out

    There may be a growing disconnect between the labor market and the wider U.S. economy.